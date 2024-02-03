Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC preview, predicted lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 clash

The stage is set for the highly anticipated Kolkata derby, as two of Indian football’s giants, Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal SG, will clash on Saturday, February 3 at the Salt Lake Stadium.

This marks the fourth Kolkata derby of the campaign and the first meeting of these sides in the ISL 2023-24 season. East Bengal hold the upper hand with two victories, one in the Durand Cup and another in the Super Cup, while the Marines won in the Durand Cup finals.

Mohun Bagan started strongly, winning six of their opening seven games but hit a roadblock midway through the season. Three consecutive defeats to title contenders Mumbai City FC, FC Goa, and Kerala Blasters led to Juan Ferrando’s dismissal, with two-time ISL champion Antonio Lopez appointed as his successor.

Their Super Cup campaign also ended disappointingly with another loss to East Bengal, resulting in elimination from the group stage. However, they are expected to return to full strength after a long period, and a victory would see them go level on points with fourth-placed Mumbai City FC.

"We don’t have bad memories about the Derby, because a lot of times, I had different things to say about East Bengal FC," said Lopez in his press conference. "East Bengal FC has a good team right now. They have a good coach. Their idea is to win now, and football is to win, not to lose, and to draw. But I know how important it is to win the Kolkata Derby."

Meanwhile, East Bengal FC are on the back of a historic triumph in the Kalinga Super Cup. Carles Cuadrat has already worked his magic with the Torchbearers, guiding them to victory and claiming the trophy after defeating Odisha FC.

The Red and Gold Brigade celebrated in the aftermath, but they are set to face a daunting task in the ISL. Currently positioned 8th in the standings with a mere 11 points, they must improve their domestic performance to harbor any hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

However, three points in the Kolkata derby would provide them with a substantial boost, propelling them to sixth place and narrowing the gap with their arch-rivals to just five points.

"After a big win, there can be moments when you can lose concentration and we are working on that. It happened with Bengaluru FC in the past. So I know, we have been in the football world for a long time. But I also know that I don’t have to ask for motivation from my players. They are motivated and disciplined to play another big match," Cuadrat explained.

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Saturday, February 3 from 7:30 PM.

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC: Predicted Lineups

Mohun Bagan SG: Vishal Kaith; Asish Rai, Anwar Ali, Brendan Hamill, Hector Yuste, Subhashish Bose; Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous; Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos.

East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Gill; Mohammed Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Hijazi Maher, Mandar Rao Dessai; Saul Crespo, Jose Pardo; VP Suhair, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar; Cleiton Silva.

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC: Prediction

For the first time in several years, East Bengal will enter this game as favorites, given their quality and current form. The Torchbearers have further bolstered their squad by acquiring former FC Barcelona player Victor Vazquez on the transfer deadline day.

However, the return of several injured players, including Anwar Ali, provides a huge boost for Mohun Bagan. They will be determined to get one over their rivals and start their tenure under Antonio Lopez positively.

While East Bengal holds the momentum, Mohun Bagan have the experience and quality. Consequently, considering the circumstances, the game could potentially end in a stalemate.

Prediction: Mohun Bagan SG 2-2 East Bengal FC