Mohun Bagan SG vs FC Goa Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy football tips for today's Mohun Bagan SG vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 Match

Mohun Bagan Super Giant host their big rivals FC Goa at the Salt Lake Stadium in an Indian Super League match on Saturday.

The Mariners, who have made a decent start to the season, will want to topple the high-flying Gaurs to go top of the table. They are currently third with 19 points from eight games.

FC Goa are on top of the table with 20 points from eight games and have been in top form predominantly due to the presence of star head coach Manolo Marquez on the bench.

The Gaurs, who are known to travel well, will try to get a result out of this game and consolidate their position at the top of the table.

Mohun Bagan, who picked up three red cards in their previous game against Mumbai City FC, will have to deal with the suspensions handed out to Hector Yuste, Ashis Rai and Liston Colaco.

Mohun Bagan SG vs FC Goa: Squads to choose from

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Syed Zahid Bukhari.

Defenders: Anwar Ali-I, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Hector Yuste, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill.

Midfielders: Deepak Tangri, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Armando Sadiku, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ningombam Engson Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat.

Forwards: Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco.

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Sandesh Jhingan, Carl McHugh, Narayan Das, Leander D’Cunha, Odei Onaindia, Boris Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Jay Gupta.

Midfielders: Raynier Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Retre, Victor Rodriguez, Brison Fernandes, Muhammed Nemil.

Forwards: Noah Sadaoui, Carlos Martinez, Devendra Murgaokar.

Mohun Bagan SG vs FC Goa: Predicted lineups

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Vishal Kaith; Brendan Hamill, Suhail Ahmed Bhat, Subhasish Bose; Sumit Rathi, Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Kiyan Nassiri; Manvir Singh, Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos.

FC Goa: Arshdeep Singh (GK); Jay Gupta, Odei Onaindia, Sandesh Jhingan, Seriton Fernandes; Carl McHugh, Rowlin Borges, Brandon Fernandes, Udanta Singh; Carlos Martinez, Noah Sadaoui.

Mohun Bagan SG vs FC Goa: Match details

Match: Mohun Bagan SG vs FC Goa, ISL 2023-24

Venue: Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Date: 23 December 2023, 8 PM kickoff.

Mohun Bagan SG vs FC Goa: Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy suggestion 1: Arshdeep Singh (GK); Jay Gupta, Sandesh Jhingan, Suhail Ahmed Bhat, Seriton Fernandes; Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Kiyan Nasseri, Rowlin Borges; Jason Cummings, Noah Sadaoui.

Captain: Jason Cummings | Vice-captain: Noah Sadaoui

Fantasy suggestion 2: Vishal Kaith (GK); Jay Gupta, Brendan Hamill, Odei Onaindia, Seriton Fernandes; Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Kiyan Nasseri; Armando Sadiku, Jason Cummings, Noah Sadaoui.

Captain: Armando Sadiku | Vice-captain: Noah Sadaoui