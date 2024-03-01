To narrow the gap at the summit, Mohun Bagan SG are scheduled to host Jamshedpur FC at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday, March 1.

With Mumbai City FC slipping against FC Goa, Mohun Bagan now have the opportunity to go level on points with league leaders Odisha FC, while still having a game in hand. Consequently, this game holds crucial importance at this juncture of the league stage.

After facing four consecutive defeats in December, the Mariners dropped to fifth in the standings. But since the arrival of former coach Antonio Habas, they have turned their form around. Currently unbeaten in their last five ISL games, Mohun Bagan will aim to carry that momentum into the final round of fixtures.

Speaking to the media, Habas expressed caution regarding the challenge posed by Jamshedpur FC and warned his team to be prepared for a tough game.

"We adapt according to opponents, not per match. All opponents are different and now that’s the case for Jamshedpur too. Jamil is doing a good job. I remember him from a long time ago when he did a great job at NorhtEast. We absolutely respect the opponents," he stated.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC, much like their opponents, have experienced a turnaround since Khalid Jamil’s arrival. They remain unbeaten since the league restarted, with three victories in their last five games propelling them to the final playoff spot.

With two more tough fixtures against Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC on the horizon, Jamshedpur FC aim to sustain their momentum.

Jamil will be counting on his foreign stars - Daniel Chima Chukwu and Jeremy Manzorro - to maintain their form and deliver in these critical matches.

"We don’t have a specific target player to focus on, so we need to remain alert and adapt to their tactics. Our initial priority is to deliver a strong performance. Subsequently, we must aim for positive outcomes based on the circumstances. This is crucial for our success," Jamil said during the pre-match press conference.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Jamshedpur FC: Telcast details

The ISL clash between Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Friday, March 1 from 7.30 pm.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted lineups

Mohun Bagan SG: Vishal Kaith (GK), Asish Rai, Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subashish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings.

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Provat Lakra, Pratik Chaudhari, Laldinpuia, Elsinho, Ricky Lallawmawma, Mohammed Sanan, Jeremy Manzorro, Imran Khan, Javier Siverio, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Jamshedpur FC: Prediction

Mohun Bagan will arrive into this game as favorites given the quality of the players and their current form. However, under Jamil, Jamshedpur FC have appeared rejuvenated and consistently posed challenges for the top teams.

The Mariners will look to start on the front foot and dominate possession, while the Red Miners will look to absorb pressure and hit their opponents on the break. If Jamshedpur can capitalize on their chances in front of the goal, they stand a significant chance of causing an upset. Nonetheless, Mohun Bagan are expected to secure a victory on their home turf.

Prediction: Mohun Bagan SG 3-2 Jamshedpur FC