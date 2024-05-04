Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC: 3 player battles to watch out for in the ISL 2023-24 Final

The stage is set for a thrilling showdown as Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC prepare to clash in the ISL 2023-24 Cup final on May 4 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

For Mohun Bagan Super Giant, led by the astute coaching of Habas, their strength lies in a formidable defense coupled with an equally potent offense. Having already clinched the ISL Shield and the Durand Cup this season, they stand on the brink of an unprecedented 'treble,' an achievement that adds an extra layer of motivation for the Mariners and the home fans.

On the other hand, Mumbai City FC, guided by Petr Kratky, possess a well-balanced squad with a myriad options at their disposal. The Islanders are eager to redeem themselves after narrowly missing out on the ISL Shield.

As these two footballing giants face off in the cup final, the battle for supremacy will be fierce. Both teams are primed for success, and with the ISL trophy on the line, every moment will be charged with intensity and anticipation.

On this note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for:

#1 Dimitri Petratos vs Tiri

Dimitri Petratos, the prolific and leading goal-scorer for Mohun Bagan SG, has been a cornerstone of the team since 2022, netting an impressive total of 22 goals. With 14 assists in the ISL, he stands out as one of the league's premier players in recent times.

Petratos has created 60 chances this season, showcasing his ball control and creative skills in the final third. With his versatile attacking skills, he poses a significant threat to any defense, making him a daunting opponent to face.

Standing against him will be Tiri, one of the most seasoned defenders in the ISL since its inception. With solid defensive skills in the backline, Tiri is also instrumental in initiating attacking fluidity from the defense.

Notably, Tiri's previous experience under coach Habas provides a tactical advantage as they face Mohun Bagan SG. With Habas now at the helm of Mohun Bagan, Tiri's familiarity with his tactics may prove crucial in containing Petratos.

#2 Lallianzuala Chhangte vs Subhasish Bose

All eyes will be fixed on the thrilling showdown between Lallianzuala Chhangte and Subhasish Bose. The Islanders' right winger is in dazzling form, having notched up 10 goals and six assists in the ISL 2023-24 season, making him the only Indian player to achieve this feat in two consecutive seasons. His lightning pace, attacking link-ups and creative instincts constantly trouble opposition defenses.

Opposing him is Mohun Bagan SG's captain and left-back, Subhasish Bose. With an impressive tally of 31 interceptions and leading the backline with 36 successful tackles, Bose is a force to be reckoned with. He will be tasked with controlling Chhangte, with both players having engaged in tough battles on the ground in past seasons.

#3 Jason Cummings vs Rahul Bheke

Jason Cummings is in red-hot form for the Mariners, having netted 11 goals in the current season. His playmaking abilities have been good with an impressive tally of 21 shots on target.

Additionally, he has created 18 chances in the final third, showcasing his team-oriented approach. A true poacher, Cummings often turns the tide in matches, with most of his goals coming in the second half.

Opposing him will be Rahul Bheke, the Islanders' captain, who is currently enjoying a good run of form with his solid defensive acumen and strategic play. With 19 successful tackles and 24 interceptions to his name, the Indian international poses a strong challenge for the Australian striker.