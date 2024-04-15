Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 Shield decider

The much-anticipated showdown between Mohun Bagan SG and Mumbai City FC is set to unfold on Monday (April 15) to decide who will take home the Indian Super League Shield for the 2023-24 season.

Mohun Bagan are two points behind their title rivals, and only a win would help them secure the Shield, while Mumbai City just need a point to retain their title. A massive crowd is expected at the Salt Lake Stadium, where the Green and Maroon Brigade will be in full voice to back their team.

Bagan were fifth at one point in the season, but Antonio Habas’ arrival has turned their form around. Eight wins and just one defeat in their last 11 games mean that they have leapfrogged the likes of FC Goa, Kerala Blasters FC, and Odisha FC to jump to second.

While there is a title on the line, Bagan will also have one eye on finishing second, as a defeat on Monday would mean that the Gaurs would qualify for the semi-finals, while the Mariners will play the playoff tie against Chennaiyin FC.

Speaking to the media ahead of the crucial clash, assistant coach Manuel Cascallana believes that the support could play a significant part if they are to win the league title.

"Of course, it’s an advantage (to play in front of the fans). We play at home and we play with our people, and for sure they will make sure that the atmosphere is better for us than for them. So we are really happy and excited to play in our stadium, in our city with full support," he said.

Meanwhile, it has been another record-breaking season for Mumbai City FC, who surpassed their own record from last season to secure the most points in an ISL season. A win would be the icing on the cake, as they could become the first team to retain the league title in the competition.

Questions were raised when Petr Kratky replaced Des Buckingham mid-way through the season, but eight wins in their last nine games have seen the inevitable Mumbai machine come to life.

Nevertheless, there is still a job to do, but based on form, the Islanders will walk into this tie as slight favorites. Kratky will be hoping that his side can score early to silence the crowd, as a draw is enough to secure the title.

Speaking to the media, he said:

"It feels very good. You know, it’s always a privilege to be up the ladder and you know even better when it’s (till) the last game (of the league stage).It’s an exciting time in football, (especially when you’re close to clinching a title). We always have to appreciate this opportunity because it doesn’t come around very often."

Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 8

MBSG wins: 0

Draws: 2

MCFC wins: 6

Result in the reverse fixture: Mumbai City FC 2-1 Mohun Bagan SG

Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC: Top goalscorers in the 2023-24 ISL season

Mohun Bagan SG: Dimitri Petratos (10 goals in 19 games)

Mumbai City FC: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (8 goals in 14 games)

Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Vishal Kaith (41), Phurba Lachenpa (31)

Most assists: Manvir Singh (7), Lallianzuala Chhangte (6)

Most shots per 90 minutes: Armando Sadiku (4.4), Jorge Pereyra Diaz (3.0)

Most clearances: Hector Yuste (68), Tiri (66)