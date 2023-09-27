Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Bengaluru FC: MBSG vs BFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - September 27, 2023

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC host Bengaluru FC in the first fixture of Matchweek 2 of the Hero Indian Super League on Wednesday (September 27) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
These two sides have been on different trajectories since their last meeting in the ISL 22-23 final. MBSG built on that success with an excellent Durand Cup campaign and look like one of the best sides in the ISL after a very productive transfer window. They comfortably won their opening fixture of the season against Punjab FC, winning 3-1.
On the contrary, Bengaluru look much like the shaky side that struggled to find the right shape and tactical identity at the start of last season. They lost 2-1 at the Kerala Blasters in their ISL curtain raiser this campaign, and for large parts of the game, they played like a team without a tactical identity.
Anirudh Thapa will be available to make his MBSG debut, but Sunil Chhetri and Rohit Danu of Bengaluru are on Asian Games duty.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Bengaluru FC: Squads to Choose from
Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC
Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Syed Zahid Bukhari
Defenders: Anwar Ali-I, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Hector Yuste, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill
Midfielders: Deepak Tangri, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Armando Sadiku, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ningombam Engson Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat
Forwards: Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco
Bengaluru FC
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vikram Singh, Amrit Gope, Sahil Poonia
Defenders: Jessel Carneiro, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Slavko Damjanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, Robin Yadav
Midfielders: Ryan Williams, Shankar Sampingraj, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Halicharan Narzary, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Keziah Veendorp, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Shreyas Ketkar, Rohit Kumar, Harsh Shailesh Patre, Monirul Molla, Ashish Jha, Ankith Padmanabhan
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rohit Danu, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Curtis Main
Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted playing XIs
Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC
Vishal Kaith (GK), Brendon Hamill, Hector Yuste, Anwar Ali, Asish Rai, Subhashish Bose, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings
Bengaluru FC
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Jessel Carneiro, Slavko Damjanovic, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Singh, Javi Hernandez, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Curtis Main
Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Bengaluru FC: Match details
Match: Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Bengaluru FC
Date: September 27, 2023; 8:00 pm IST
Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium, Kolkata
Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Bengaluru FC: Dream11 fantasy suggestions
On paper, MBSG should walk away with the points comfortably, but Bengaluru are a team that usually turn up for big games. Moreover, Simon Grayson is well-known for setting teams up to pick up points even in tough games like this one.
Subhashish Bose, Sahal Abdul Samad, Javi Hernandez and Dimitri Petratos are the players who feel like must-haves. There are plenty of options to choose from in this game, especially in defence, with both teams likely to play a three-man backline, with the wingbacks possessing plenty of points potential, too.
Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos, Curtis Main and Subhashish Bose are the options I would consider for captaincy.
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Subhashish Bose, Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali-I, Hector Yuste, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Javi Hernandez, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, Sivasakthi Narayanan
Captain: Jason Cummings Vice-captain: Dimitri Petratos
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Kaith, Subhashish Bose, Slavko Damjanovic, Brendon Hamill, Suresh Wangjam, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Javi Hernandez, Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco, Curtis Main
Captain: Dimitri Petratos Vice-captain: Curtis Main