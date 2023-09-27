Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Bengaluru FC: MBSG vs BFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - September 27, 2023

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC host Bengaluru FC in the first fixture of Matchweek 2 of the Hero Indian Super League on Wednesday (September 27) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

These two sides have been on different trajectories since their last meeting in the ISL 22-23 final. MBSG built on that success with an excellent Durand Cup campaign and look like one of the best sides in the ISL after a very productive transfer window. They comfortably won their opening fixture of the season against Punjab FC, winning 3-1.

On the contrary, Bengaluru look much like the shaky side that struggled to find the right shape and tactical identity at the start of last season. They lost 2-1 at the Kerala Blasters in their ISL curtain raiser this campaign, and for large parts of the game, they played like a team without a tactical identity.

Anirudh Thapa will be available to make his MBSG debut, but Sunil Chhetri and Rohit Danu of Bengaluru are on Asian Games duty.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Bengaluru FC: Squads to Choose from

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Syed Zahid Bukhari

Defenders: Anwar Ali-I, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Hector Yuste, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill

Midfielders: Deepak Tangri, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Armando Sadiku, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ningombam Engson Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat

Forwards: Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vikram Singh, Amrit Gope, Sahil Poonia

Defenders: Jessel Carneiro, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Slavko Damjanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, Robin Yadav

Midfielders: Ryan Williams, Shankar Sampingraj, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Halicharan Narzary, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Keziah Veendorp, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Shreyas Ketkar, Rohit Kumar, Harsh Shailesh Patre, Monirul Molla, Ashish Jha, Ankith Padmanabhan

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rohit Danu, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Curtis Main

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted playing XIs

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC

Vishal Kaith (GK), Brendon Hamill, Hector Yuste, Anwar Ali, Asish Rai, Subhashish Bose, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Jessel Carneiro, Slavko Damjanovic, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Singh, Javi Hernandez, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Curtis Main

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Bengaluru FC: Match details

Match: Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Bengaluru FC

Date: September 27, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium, Kolkata

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Bengaluru FC: Dream11 fantasy suggestions

On paper, MBSG should walk away with the points comfortably, but Bengaluru are a team that usually turn up for big games. Moreover, Simon Grayson is well-known for setting teams up to pick up points even in tough games like this one.

Subhashish Bose, Sahal Abdul Samad, Javi Hernandez and Dimitri Petratos are the players who feel like must-haves. There are plenty of options to choose from in this game, especially in defence, with both teams likely to play a three-man backline, with the wingbacks possessing plenty of points potential, too.

Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos, Curtis Main and Subhashish Bose are the options I would consider for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Subhashish Bose, Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali-I, Hector Yuste, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Javi Hernandez, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, Sivasakthi Narayanan

Captain: Jason Cummings Vice-captain: Dimitri Petratos

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Kaith, Subhashish Bose, Slavko Damjanovic, Brendon Hamill, Suresh Wangjam, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Javi Hernandez, Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco, Curtis Main

Captain: Dimitri Petratos Vice-captain: Curtis Main