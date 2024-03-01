Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Jamshedpur FC: MBSG vs JFC Dream11 prediction & tips for today's ISL match - March 1, 2023

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC (MBSG) take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in the final game of Matchweek 17 of ISL 23/24 on Friday, March 1, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

MBSG have finally found their form under Antonio Habas, winning three out of their last four games, with the most recent match being a 0-0 stalemate against FC Goa. They'll look to stay within reach of Odisha FC in the hunt for the ISL Shield.

Visitors Jamshedpur FC have become a different side under the coaching of Khalid Jamil, and come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over East Bengal, which currently has them in sixth place on the points table. They'll be keen to avoid a defeat here or even outplay the hosts, and in their current form, the Steelers will definitely give themselves a chance.

Squads to choose from

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Syed Zahid Bukhari.

Defenders: Anwar Ali-I, Dippendu Biswas, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Hector Yuste, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill.

Midfielders: Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Armando Sadiku, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ningombam Engson Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat.

Forwards: Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco.

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav, Ayush Jena, and Mohit Dami.

Defenders: Pronay Halder, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Provat Lakra, Muhammad Uvais, and Muirang Wungyanyg.

Midfielders: Ritwik Das, Emil Benny, Imran Khan, Elsinho, Jeremy Manzorro, Nikhil Barla, Komal Thatal, Saphaba Telem, Rei Tachikawa, Nongdamba Naorem, Germanpreet Singh, and Jitendra Singh.

Forwards: Petar Slislkovic, Steve Ambri, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Alen Stevanovic, Sanan Mohammed, Seiminlen Doungel, and Semboi Haokip.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted Playing XIs

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC

Vishal Kaith (GK), Subhashish Bose, Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Deepak Tangri, Asish Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Joni Kauko, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, and Jason Cummings.

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh (GK), Pratik Chaudhary, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia P, Provat Lakra, Elsinho, Jeremy Manzorro, Imran Khan, Mohammed Sanan, Rei Tachikawa, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Match Details

Match: Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Date: March 1, 2023; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Hosts MBSG are the favorites on paper, but the new-look Jamshedpur FC won't be an easy side to beat. There are quite a few quality Dream11 options to consider from both teams, and that means teams will have plenty of variance between them.

Dimitri Petratos, Jeremy Manzorro, Subhashish Bose, Joni Kauko, and Rei Tachikawa are the only real must-haves for this match, with Asish Rai, Liston Colaco, Sahal Abdul Samad, Imran Khan, and Mohammed Sanan providing quality alternatives.

Petratos, Rei Tachikawa and Jeremy Manzorro are the top Dream11 captaincy options on paper.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: TP Rehenesh, Subhashish Bose, PC Laldinpuia, Hector Yuste, Joni Kauko, Liston Colaco, Jeremy Manzorro, Rei Tachikawa, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Captain: Dimitri Petratos. Vice-Captain: Jeremy Manzorro.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Kaith, Subhashish Bose, Pratik Chaudhari, Asish Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Joni Kauko, Jeremy Manzorro, Rei Tachikawa, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, and Mohammed Sanan.

Captain: Jason Cummings. Vice-Captain: Rei Tachikawa.