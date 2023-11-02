Mohun Bagan Super Giant script a memorable comeback to defeat 10-man Jamshedpur FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giants defeated a 10-man Jamshedpur FC 3-2 in Jamshedpur today (November 1) to move to the top of the ISL table.

It was a game between third-place Mohun Bagan Super Giant and eighth-placed Jamshedpur FC. With the win today, Mohun Bagan Super Giant move to the top of the table with four wins from four games.

The match started with the hosts trying to score an early goal. The Red Miners were rewarded for their efforts in the sixth minute when Mohammed Sanam kept a cool head and slotted the ball into an empty.

The chance came to Jamshedpur FC due to a defensive mistake by Juan Ferrando's side. Subhasish Bose's clearance fell straight to Sanam who took a touch and slotted it into an empty net as Vishal Kaith was out of his line trying to clear the loose ball.

The Red Miners tried hard to double their lead while the Mariners looked for the equalizer. Armando Sadiku finally found it for Mohun Bagan in the 29th minute as he slotted the ball into an empty net from a Manvir Singh pass.

It was always meant to be a difficult game for Juan Ferrando's side as they were missing the services of crucial centre-back Anwar Ali and star forward Jason Cummings.

The Mariners tried hard to get their second goal of the game while Scott Cooper's side maintained their high-intensity football for the rest of the first half as the game remained tied at 1-1.

Liston Colacco's goalzo secures victory for Mohun Bagan Super Giant over Jamshedpur FC

Liston scored a world class goal today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

The Mariners began the second half with an early goal to take control of the game.

Liston Colacco scored a worldie in the 48th minute as his long-range shot found the back of the net from 30 yards out and the Mariners went ahead 2-1.

Goalkeeper TP Rehenesh was shown a red card in the 67th minute when his tackle on Sahal Abdul Samad was deemed to be too harsh.

The red card will be questioned in some quarters. The subsequent free-kick by Petratos went way above the post. Controversy followed the previous red as after Sahal was fouled the ball fell to Sadiku who had slotted it into the net. However, the goal had been disallowed and Mohun Bagan Super Giant were awarded a free kick.

With their goalkeeper being shown the red card, Scott Cooper was forced to make changes to his side. He substituted Sanam (one of his best outfield players) for his replacement keeper Vishal.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant made some changes of their own. Kiyan Nassri replaced Glan Martins in the 73rd minute. The change worked wonders for Juan Ferrando's side as Kiyan got his first goal season after successfully chipping the keeper in the 80th minute. His shot took a deflection but was still able to beat the onrushing keeper in the 80th minute.

Though the game looked to be over Jamshedpur FC had some tricks up their sleeve. Despite being a goal down against the reigning champions Scott Cooper's side kept up their attacking game.

Steve Ambri scored from the spot in the 86th minute after Jamshedpur FC were awarded a penalty in the 86th minute after Hector Yutse bought down Steve Ambri inside the box.

With just a goal deficit between the sides, Jamshedpur FC threw the kitchen sink at Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Steve Ambri hit the post from his shot from the edge of the box in added time.

Despite numerous efforts, Jamshedpur FC failed to secure the equalizer. Had Scott Cooper's side utilized half the chances that came their way the story of the game would have been different.