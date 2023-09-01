Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC preview, prediction, team news, and more | 2023 Durand Cup Final

The stage is set for a mouth-watering clash as Mohun Bagan Super Giant are set to square off against East Bengal FC in the 2023 Durand Cup final. The Kolkata derby is set to take place at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, September 3.

These two teams previously crossed paths in the competition's group stage, where East Bengal narrowly emerged victorious with a 1-0 win, ending their four-year winless streak against their fierce rivals.

However, Mohun Bagan's fortunes took a positive turn after the defeat as they won all their subsequent matches, including crucial AFC Cup playoff victories against Machhindra FC and Dhaka Abahani.

As the Mariners finished second in Group A, they faced a tough quarter-final draw against Mumbai City FC. However, they secured a 3-1 victory, following which they clashed against FC Goa in the semifinals.

Despite going a goal down against the Gaurs, Mohun Bagan bounced back, with new signings Jason Cummings and Armando Sadiku scoring the goals that led to a 2-1 win. They will certainly have the drive to get one over their rivals in the penultimate game of the competition.

As for East Bengal FC, their journey in the Durand Cup hasn't been without challenges, but they remain unbeaten under the guidance of Carles Cuadrat.

They opened the tournament with a 2-2 draw against Bangladesh Army but then went on to secure two victories over Mohun Bagan and Punjab FC, claiming the top spot in their group.

In the quarter-finals, East Bengal FC secured a 2-1 win against Gokulam Kerala FC, which set the stage for a dramatic semi-final encounter against NorthEast United FC.

Despite trailing by two goals, Cuadrat's team staged a remarkable comeback in the dying moments of the game, ultimately winning the match through a penalty shootout.

This consistent ability to grind out results reflects the improved mentality instilled by the Spanish coach. Another victory against their rivals would put an end to a decade-long trophy drought for the Red and Gold Brigade.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC: Team News

Mohun Bagan Super Giant XI: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings.

East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Lalchungnunga, Jordan Elsey, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mobashir Rahman, Saul Crespo, Borja Herrera, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Javier Siverio.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC: Prediction

Predicting the outcome of a high-stakes derby is difficult, especially considering how the two sides are evenly matched. The game is expected to unfold as a tightly contested affair, reminiscent of their previous encounter.

Since their loss to East Bengal in the group stages, Mohun Bagan have made significant strides in improving their form, particularly with the attacking players finding their rhythm. However, they remain vulnerable at the back, as both FC Goa and Mumbai City FC had several counter-attacking opportunities.

On the other hand, East Bengal have shown defensive frailties of their own, but they have the threat upfront to pose problems for their rivals. Nevertheless, Mohun Bagan arguably boast the most formidable set of attacking options, which could ultimately make the difference.

Prediction: Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-1 East Bengal FC