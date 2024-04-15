Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC

The final league match of the ISL 2023-24 season will see Mohan Bahan Super Giant clash with reigning shield winners Mumbai City FC on April 15 at the iconic Yuba Bharati Stadium in Kolkata. With Mumbai City currently leading the table with 47 points and Mohan Bahan close behind with 45 points, this fixture will decide the fate of the coveted Shield.

The Islanders have enjoyed a remarkable season thus far, breaking historic records for total points earned. They have amassed an impressive tally of 47 points, suffering just two losses in the 21 games they have played.

With 14 wins and five draws, they have showcased their dominance on the field under the astute guidance of coach Petr Kratky.

Expand Tweet

Mohan Bahan SG have also enjoyed a resurgence under the stewardship of Antonio Lopez Abbas, who took over as head coach midway through the season. Despite facing initial challenges, the Mariners have found their rhythm and embarked on a winning streak, positioning themselves as a strong contender for the Shield.

With both teams boasting a formidable and balanced squad, the stage is set for a gripping encounter.

Squads to choose from

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Syed Zahid Bukhari.

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Dippendu Biswas, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Hector Yuste, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill.

Midfielders: Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Armando Sadiku, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ningombam Engson Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat.

Forwards: Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco.

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, and Ahan Prakash.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Thaer Krouma, Rostyn Griffiths, Tiri, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Sanjeev Stalin, Halen Nongtdu, Nathan Rodrigues, and Hmingthanmawia Ralte.

Midfielders: Lalengmawia Ralte, Jayesh Rane, Yoell Van Nieff, Vinit Rai, Alberto Noguera, Gurkirat Singh, Franklin Nazareth, and Lotjem.

Forwards: Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh, Iker Guarrotxena, and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC: Match details

Match: Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

Date: April 15, 7.30 pm IST

Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC: Probable playing XIs

Mohun Bagan SG: Vishal Kaith (GK), Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Asish Rai, Joni Kauko, Anirudh Thapa, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings.

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Tiri, Akash Mishra, Yoell van Nieff, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Apuia, Alberto Noguera, Bipin Singh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC: Dream 11 Fantasy Team Suggestions

#Fantasy Suggestion 1: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Joni Kauko, Anirudh Thapa, Yoell van Nieff, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Dimitri Petratos (Captain), Jorge Pereyra Diaz (Vice-Captain), Manvir Singh.

#Fantasy Suggestion 2: Vishal Kaith (GK), Mehtab Singh, Hector Yuste, Akash Mishra, Alberto Noguera (Vice-Captain), Apuia, Asish Rai, Bipin Singh, Jason Cummings, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte (Captain).