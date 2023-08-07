Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC: Player ratings for the Shers as they get their first taste of top-flight football

Punjab FC succumbed to a rather disappointing 0-2 loss to Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their opening encounter of the Durand Cup 2023 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. A riveting encounter between the defending champions of the Indian Super League and I-League did not quite live up to the billing.

Mohun Bagan subjected Punjab to thorough drilling and made them pay for their mistakes.

The goal-scoring was opened after a cross from Manvir Singh changed direction taking Melroy Assisi's foot and got converted into an own goal. Hugo Boumous doubled the lead in the 48th minute, and after that, there was no coming back for Punjab.

The young side from Chandigarh tried their best to convert a few chances they got in the attacking third, but could not quite capitalize on them. This was also largely due to the presence of the Mohun Bagan defenders, led by left-back Subhashish Bose, who also took the captain's armband for the Mariners today.

On that note, let us take a look at the player ratings for Punjab FC in this game against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Player ratings for Punjab FC

Kiran Chemjong (5)

Goalkeeper Kiran Chemjong, who hails from Nepal, will want to work on his distribution a bit more after today. He was caught off possession by the charging Mohun Bagan attackers on quite a few occasions. Kiran's theatrics in the early stages of the game raised quite a few eyebrows.

Lundgim Khaiminthang (6)

Another victim of the Mohun Bagan press was Lundgim Khaiminthang. However, his pace on the wings often allowed Punjab to press further ahead to make a case in front of goal.

Melroy Assisi (4.5)

Unfortunately, the first goal that Mohun Bagan scored took a big deflection off Melroy Assisi and went into the record as an own goal. Despite being good in patches, he struggled whenever the Mariners started pressing.

Nikhil Prabhu (5.5)

Nikhil Prabhu, who plied his trade in the heart of Punjab's defence today, was good with the ball but suffered whenever Mohun Bagan decided to infuse some pace into the game.

Mohammed Salah (6)

Mohammed Salah added a bit of pace on the flanks for Punjab, but he could have been slightly better in the final third. However, since this is the first game of the season, a bit of rustiness is to be expected.

Ashis Pradhan (7)

Ashis Pradhan impressed one and all with his composure as well as his ability to read the game well when not in possession. He is someone to keep an eye out for as Punjab go into the Indian Super League season.

Amarjit Singh Kiyam (6)

Moving to Punjab FC in this transfer window, this was Amarjit Singh's first start for his new club. His distribution was a little lackluster, and he can surely work on his passing. He is a much better player than what we saw of him today.

Brandon Vanlalremdika (6)

Brandon Vanlalredmdika's performance left a lot to be desired today as well. He will hope that his showing increases as the tournament progresses. Brandon's passing skills were put to the test by the Mohun Bagan midfield.

Leon Augustine (6.5)

Leon Augustine's composure on the right wing lent a lot of dignity to Punjab, but he could have worked a bit more on his crosses. He was taken off at the end of the first half to be replaced by Juan Mera.

Krishnananda Singh (6.5)

Krishnananda Singh, who was taken off in the second half, was not quite at his best today. Although his pace and versatility came in handy, his lobbing and crossing of the ball left much to be desired.

Luka Majcen (5.5)

Striker Luka Majcen, who is the target man for Punjab inside the box, was not quite at his best today and was often bullied by the Mohun Bagan central defenders. No wonder he was taken off the pitch in the second half.

SUBSTITUTES

Juan Mera (7)

The Spaniard Juan Mera was calm whenever the ball was at his feet and managed to match the pace set by the Mohun Bagan midfield. He was also able to set his own pace and speed things up on the right flank by sending in crosses.

Ricky Shabong (6)

Ricky Shabong, who came on to replace Amarjit Singh Kiyam, impressed in patches. However, he will be hoping to get more minutes under his belt in the coming matches.

Maheson Singh (7)

Maheson Singh's pace on the flanks was one of the few bright spots for Punjab after he came off the bench. Despite being a little wasteful, he gelled well and tried his shooting skills out.

Samuel Kinshi (6)

Samuel Kinshi, another of the new recruits for Punjab this season, got far too few minutes under his belt to make an impact. However, he was very firm when in possession.

Ranjeet Pandre (5.5)

Ranjeet Pandre, who has played abroad in Nepal and signed for Punjab this season, did not get too many chances to impress. However, his communication across the forward line was noteworthy.