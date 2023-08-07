Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC prediction, preview, team news, and more | 2023 Durand Cup 

Group A of the 2023 Durand Cup presents an exciting clash between Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant and newly promoted Punjab FC. The match is scheduled to take place at Kolkata's Kishore Bharati Krirangan Stadium on Monday, August 7.

Mohun Bagan started their Durand Cup campaign impressively with a convincing 5-0 victory over Bangladesh Army FT. Under the guidance of reserve team coach Bastob Roy, the team was a blend of experienced players and talented youngsters.

Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh, the two senior players in the team, made significant contributions and were involved in four of the five goals. Young talents like Suhail Bhat, Lalrinliana Hnamte and Taison Singh also caught the eye and could secure another starting opportunity in the upcoming fixture.

Meanwhile, Punjab FC will be playing their first game of the 2023-24 season. The Warriors enter this game on the back of a remarkable campaign, where they won the I-League and became the first team to secure promotion to the ISL.

Punjab seemed destined to finish second behind Sreenidi Deccan FC mid-way through the season. However, they clawed back and went on an 11-game unbeaten streak, ultimately clinching the league title with a comfortable 10-point lead over the second-placed team.

Stepping up to the top division is undoubtedly a challenging feat, but Punjab have taken proactive measures to strengthen their squad. They have made several domestic signings to enhance their depth, while also retaining a part of their overseas core from last season.

Head coach Staikos Vergetis will view the Durand Cup as a valuable chance to assess their level and compete against some of India's top teams.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC: Team News

Mohun Bagan Super Giant named their reserve squad, with plans to maintain this lineup until their crucial derby against East Bengal FC on August 12. Bastob Roy is expected to stick with a similar lineup, but promising talent Kiyan Nassiri might earn a starting opportunity after impressing as a substitute last time out.

In preparation for the ISL, Punjab FC has announced a strong 26-man squad for the Durand Cup. Luca Majcen and Juan Mera will aim to continue their impressive form. Meanwhile, their new signings, including Leon Augustine, Melroy Assisi, and Samuel Kynshi, will be eager to showcase their ability against Mohun Bagan.

Punjab FC squad

Goalkeepers: Kiran Kumar Limbu, Ravi Kumar, Ayush Deshwal.

Defenders: Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Nikhil Prabhu, Tejas Krishna, Melroy Assisi, Pramveer, Mohammed Salah, Nitesh Darjee.

Midfielders: Ricky Shabong, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Ashis Pradhan, Manglenthang Kipgen, Tongbram Maheson Singh, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Kingslee Fernandes, Prasanth K Mohan, Leon Augustine, Samuel Lyngdoh Kynshi, Krishnananda Singh, Juan Mera.

Forwards: Ranjeet Singh Pandre, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Luka Majcen.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC: Prediction

Mohun Bagan enter the game as slight favorites due to the quality of their reserve team and the strong support they are expected to receive from their home crowd. However, Punjab FC cannot be underestimated as they possess the potential to pull off an upset.

The match is expected to be closely contested and both teams will have the opportunities. Ultimately, the outcome will hinge on which side displays clinical finishing in front of goal.

Precdiction: Mohun Bagan 2-2 Punjab FC.