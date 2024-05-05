Mohun Bagan Super Giants 1-3 Mumbai City FC, Player ratings for the Mariners as Mumbai City FC become ISL Champions| ISL 2023-24

Mohun Bagan Super Giants were defeated by Mumbai City FC 1-3 in the finals of the ISL 2023-24 season at the Yuva Bharti Kiranganan in Kolkata on May 4. With the win, Mumbai City FC won their second ISL title.

Mumbai City FC qualified for the finals defeating FC Goa (5-2) on aggregate. Mohun Bagan Super Giants reached the finals after beating Odisha FC (3-2) on aggregate. The Islanders had revenge on their mind having lost the league shield on the final day of the regular season to Mohun Bagan Super Giants in the same venue. Both teams came into the finals looking to secure their second ISL title.

It was a high-voltage encounter given the occasion with over 62,000 fans filling the stands. The match started with the Islanders having the majority of the ball and creating ample chances. Tiri had the first good chance of the game in the fourth minute from a Lallianzuala Chhangte corner.

Chhangte hit the crossbar and the post in the first half, while the likes of Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh and Mehtab Singh were all guilty of missing chances for the Islanders.

Mohun Bagan Super Giants took the lead in the 44th minute against the run of play. Dimitri Petratos unleashed a venomous strike from outside the box which was fisted away poorly by Phurba Lachenpa. Jason Cummings made no mistake in tapping the ball into the back of the net from six yards out.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of the league shield winners. Mumbai City FC were disheartened with the scoreline but had all to play for in the second half.

Mumbai City FC didn't have to wait long to score the equalizer in the second half. Jorge Pereyra Diaz latched onto a brilliant ball by Alberto Nougera and managed to slot the ball past an onrushing Vishal Kaith in the 53rd minute to level the scores. Jayesh Rane had the chance to give the Islanders an instant lead but his shot from the centre of the box was blocked.

As the game progressed Mumbai City FC took more control of the game as Mohun Bagan Super Giants looked like a side without a plan or clue as to what was happening to them.The introduction of Sahal Abdul Samad also didn't have much of an impact on the game.

Mumbai City FC finally took the lead in the 81st minute courtesy of a Bipin Singh goal. Bipin received the ball from Jakub Vojtus and faltered his first attempt but managed to regain control of the ball and slot it into the roof of the net.

Liston Colaco and Joni Kauko had two good attempts at goal but failed to score the equalizer. Vojtus scored the third goal for Mumbai City FC in added time. He latched onto a loose ball after Anwar Ali's block and unleashed a shot which took a deflection and beat Vishal Kaith.

The scoreboard at fulltime read 3-1 in favor of Mumbai City FC. On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings of the Mohun Bagan Super Giants.

Mohun Bagan Super Giants fail to win their second ISL title

Vishal Kaith didn't have the best of games today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Vishal Kaith (5): Vishal Kaith didn't have the best of games today. He was one of the most busiest players for the Mariners today. He should have done better during the first goal Mumbai City FC scored.

Subasish Bose (5): Subasish had a good season but today he didn't have a good game. He was often beaten by Chhangte and allowed the Islanders' attackers a lot of space down the wings.

Hector Yutse (5.5): Hector was one of the best defenders for Mohun Bagan Super Giants. But, his performance didn't help his side in winning the final.

Anwar Ali (5): Anwar is one of the best defenders in India without a doubt but, today he had a poor game. He was often beaten and found out of place many times.

Liston Colaco (5): Liston managed just one shot on target today and that too was a weak effort. Apart from that one shot, Liston was held up in defense for the major part of the game.

Deepak Tangri (4): Tangri was one of the worst performers for the League Shield winners today. He failed to gain control of the midfield or regain control of the second balls today.

Joni Kauko (5): It was one of those rare days when Joni Kauko had an off day. He failed to control the midfield or impact the game in any meaningful way.

Manvir Singh (5): Manvir did well defensively. He was often the last man in defense today for his side a sight that his side didn't want to see.

Anirudh Thapa (4.5): Thapa was another player who failed to do justice to his fame today. He was often found chasing shadows today. Apuia almost always got the better of him today.

Cummings scored the opening goal of the game today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Jason Cummings (6): Even though Jason Cummings scored the opening goal of the game today in the first half he didn't have the best of games today. He lacked supply from his midfield today.

Dimitri Petratos (7): Dimitri Petratos was the best player for Mohun Bagan Super Giants today. He was the only player who looked motivated enough to win the game.

Substitutes

Sahal Abdul Samad (5): Sahal couldn't impact the game in any way today. He was also booked for a silly foul today.

Kiyan Nassiri (4.5): Kiyan didn't have anything memorable to mention during the game today.