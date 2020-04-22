Mohun Bagan writes to East Bengal seeking derby tickets refund

The reverse fixture of 2019-20 I-League Kolkata Derby was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

I-League side Mohun Bagan have written to Quess East Bengal CEO Sanjit Sen, seeking the initiation of a refund process for the cancelled Kolkata Derby game, which was initially scheduled on 15th March 2020.

The derby was postponed to a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic, but has been now cancelled. The season stands concluded after the announcement of the same by the AIFF League Committee, and Mohun Bagan have been crowned Champions.

Mohun Bagan's Letter to East Bengal

Sportskeeda obtained exclusive access to the letter mentioned above, and it reads as follows:

'We are writing this letter to draw your kind attention that many of our supporters had purchased tickets of the derby match which was scheduled to be played on March 15, 2020. As we all are aware now that AIFF Executive Committee on the recommendation of the League Committee has concluded the Hero I-League 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic', the letter mentions.

'Our supporters are enquiring about the process for the refund of the above match ticket. We would be obliged if you could kindly take note of the same and provide details of the refund process', the letter concludes.

The letter addressed to the East Bengal CEO seeking a refund process

The tickets were bought online on Insider by PayTM, and the tickets were priced from Rs. 100 to Rs. 800 for both sets of fans. Insider by PayTM did reach out to the buyers after the postponement of the game, but the refund process had stopped abruptly with no further response.

Thousands of fans of both the clubs have been waiting for their tickets to be refunded, and the letter from Mohun Bagan to the Quess East Bengal CEO is expected to speed up the process.

The iconic Kolkata Derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan may have happened for the last time already in January, since the latter are all set to play in the Indian Super League under a new identity- ATK Mohun Bagan. In what might turn out to be the final fixture between the two clubs, the Mariners ran away 2-1 winners.

East Bengal may follow suit in joining the cash-rich tournament, but the old-school I-League Kolkata Derby is done and dusted, with new avenues being pursued by both clubs.