MSR vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Asian Champions Cup Match – August 24th, 2021

Maziya will lock horns with Bengaluru FC at the Male National Stadium in the Maldives on Matchday 3 of the AFC Cup 2021 on Tuesday.

Maziya lost both their Group D matches in the ongoing edition of the AFC Cup. They lost 2-0 against the Bashundhara Kings and 1-3 against ISL giants ATK Mohun Bagan.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, started their campaign with a 2-0 loss against the Mariners. However, they bounced back and managed to draw their Matchday 3 fixture against the Bashundhara Kings.

Both teams will look to finish their campaign on a positive note.

Squads to choose from

Maziya

Mirzokhid Mamatakhnov, Abdulla Zimam, Hussain Shareef, Ahmed Abdulla, Takashi Odawara, Moosa Yaamin, Hassan Shifaz, Amdhan Ali, Jesus Pozo, Mohamed Umair, Samooh Ali, Ibrahim Aisham, Hamzath Mohamed, Hussain Nihan, Ibrahim Waheed Hassan, Mohamed Irufaan, Abdulla Junaid, Hassan Nahwaash, Cornelius Stewart, Hassan Niaz, Ibrahim Mahudhee, Abdulla Assadhulla, Mohamed Samir

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Parag Shrivas, Yrondu Musavu-King, Biswa Darjee, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui, Suresh Wangjam, Namgyal Bhutia, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Muhammad Inayath, Ajay Chhetri, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Naorem Roshan Singh, Bidyashagar Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Akashdeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Maziya

Mirzokhid Mamatakhnov (GK), Ahmed Abdulla, Jesus Pozo, Takashi Odawara, Shifaz Hassan, Hamzath Mohamed, Ibrahim Aisham, Mohamed Irufaan, Hussain Nihan, Cornelius Stewart, Hassan Niaz

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh (GK), Alan Costa, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Bidyasagar Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Sarthak Golui, Jayesh Rane, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Yrondu Musavu-King, Roshan Singh

Match Details

Match: Maziya vs Bengaluru FC

Date & Time: 24th August 2021, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Male National Stadium, Maldives

MSR vs BFC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MSR vs BFC Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Yrondu Musavu-King, Ahmed Abdulla, Jesus Pozo, Takashi Odawara, Ibrahim Aisham, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jayesh Rane, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri, Comelius Stewart.

Captain: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Vice-Captain: Ibrahim Aisham

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sarthak Golui, Ahmed Abdulla, Jesus Pozo, Takashi Odawara, Udanta Singh, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jayesh Rane, Cleiton Silva, Hassan Niaz, Comelius Stewart.

Captain: Udanta Singh, Vice-Captain: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee