Mumbai City FC 0 - 0 Hyderabad FC: Player Ratings as The Nizams hold Islanders to a draw

Manolo Marquez's Hyderabad FC held Mumbai City FC to a goalless draw in match 60 of the ISL. Hyderabad put in a gritty performance against the table-toppers to take back a point from the encounter.

Here is how the players fared in the match.

Mumbai City FC Player Ratings

Amrinder Singh - 8/10

Amrinder made an excellent save off a one-on-one against Joel Chianese, ensuring that his team got at least a point out of the match. Excellent overall.

Amey Ranawade - 6.5/10

It was a composed performance from Ranawade. He did the basics right, releasing the ball timely and not holding onto it for long.

Mourtada Fall - 7/10

Fall had a frustrating evening against the trickery of Mohammed Yasir, but still did everything he could to keep the other Hyderabad FC attackers at bay.

Mandar Rao Dessai - 7/10

It was a solid game from Mandar, whose long range passing was on display and it was quite impressive. He clocked the fastest sprint of the match as well.

Hernan Santana - 6.5/10

Santana was off the boil and gave away the ball sloppily at times. Luckily, he wasn't punished for any of his errors.

Rowllin Borges - 8.5/10

Borges strutted around the pitch like a peacock during the monsoon, and displayed the full array of his passing ability and ball control in the middle of the park. An elite performance from India's CDM.

Ahmed Jahouh - 7/10

Like Fall, the young Indian players of Hyderabad FC often frustrated Jahouh as well. He could not have the impact on the game like he usually does.

Cy Goddard - 6.5/10

Goddard is finding it a little hard to come to grips with the rough nature of football in the ISL. Had a few flashes in the first half, but to no tangible result.

Raynier Fernandes - 6/10

Raynier spent more time doing defensive work rather than on the attacking front. It is an indication of how much this Hyderabad FC team made Mumbai City FC work.

Bipin Singh - 6/10

Bipin missed a 50/50 chance in the first half that he should have kept on target at the very least. It was not his day.

Adam le Fondre - 6.5/10

Often isolated up-top, Le Fondre was unable to affect the game like he would have wanted to. His link up play was passable.

Hyderabad FC Player Ratings

Laxmikant Kattimani - 7/10

Kattimani kept his first clean sheet in 28 matches. And for that alone, he deserves a high rating. He made some crucial saves too.

Asish Rai - 7/10

Asish Rai just seems to have boundless energy, and spent the entire match bombing up and down the right flank.

Chinglensana Singh - 6/10

It was not the usual, assured performances we are used to seeing from Chinglensana Singh. He was also sloppy in possession at times.

Odei Onaindia - 7/10

Onaindia orchestrated the entire defensive unit on the day, and he also made a couple of crucial last ditch clearances.

Akash Mishra - 8/10

Mishra is one of the most positionally aware Indian defenders in the league, and he was excellent against Mumbai as well, reading everything two steps ahead of the attackers.

Mohammed Yasir - 8/10

While Mishra is solid in defense, Yasir is one of the trickiest Indian players in the league. He gave Mourtada Fall a hard time throughout the game.

Hitesh Sharma - 7/10

Hitesh Sharma controlled the tempo of the game well in the middle of the pitch, and also put in a defensive shift to be proud of.

Lluis Sastre - 6.5/10

Sastre looked tired and leggy towards the end of his time on the pitch, which led to a couple of late tackles. He also gave away freekicks to Mumbai City FC in dangerous areas.

Liston Colaco - 7/10

Colaco couldn't find an end product against Mumbai, but he executed his coach's defensive plan according to the instructions given to him.

Joel Chianese - 5.5/10

Chianese could have been the hero on the day and won his team the match with a one-on-one against Amrinder Singh. But the Indian custodian did an excellent job to judge where the ball was going. A poor game by the Australian's standard.

Aridane Santana - 6/10

Aridane could not deliver the final ball to the teammates ahead of him a couple of times, but his link up play with Chianese was good.