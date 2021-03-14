Mumbai City FC 2-1 ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Player Ratings as Bipin Singh wins maiden title for the Islanders | ISL 2020-21

Mumbai City FC won the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 title over ATK Mohun Bagan in dramatic fashion on Saturday. The Islanders conceded an early goal through David Williams only to equalize through a Tiri own goal in the first-half.

A tactical substitution from Sergio Lobera paid off as Bartholomew Ogbeche set up Bipin Singh for the winner in the 89th minute for the maiden ISL title for Mumbai City FC.

Sportskeeda looks at the individual performances of the players from both sides on the day of the final:

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh (GK) (7/10): Amrinder Singh looked shaky and struggled to maintain his defensive line, but made some key saves.

Amey Ranawade (6/10): Amey Ranawade was second-best on the left flank and was taken to task by Subhasish Bose. He clashed with the ATK Mohun Bagan FC winger in the first half, suffered a concussion and was rushed to the hospital.

Mourtada Fall (8/10): Mourtada Fall was slow in the first half but was resilient and disciplined in the second half.

Hernan Santana (8/10): Santana kept David Williams in check in the second half and had a great game.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy (6/10): Vignesh was troubled by the pacey runs of Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh down the right wing, and did not have a decent outing.

Ahmed Jahouh (8/10): Jahouh's mistake led to David Williams' goal but the Moroccan defensive midfielder's long ball resulted in Tiri's own goal later in the first half. He was composed for the rest of the game and covered a lot of ground ahead of the defensive backline for Mumbai City FC.

Rowllin Borges (6/10): Borges struggled to control the midfield due to the presence of Carl McHugh, and often gave away possession in the center of the park.

Raynier Fernandes (7/10): Raynier Fernandes showed glimpses of his creativity and created a few openings for Adam Le Fondre.

Hugo Boumous (7/10): Boumous created a number of goal-scoring chances for his side. He failed to score from point-blank range into an empty net in the second-half as well.

Bipin Singh (8/10): The Manipuri winger deservingly won the 'Hero of the Match' award. He was a livewire upfront and scored the winner for Mumbai City FC.

Adam Le Fondre (7/10): The English striker created a few openings for Mumbai City FC but never looked to be at the top of his game.

Substitutes

Mohammad Rakip (7/10): Rakip replaced an injured Ranawade in the second-half and put in a decent shift in the left full-back position.

Cy Goddard (N/A)

Bartholomew Ogbeche (N/A): Ogbeche came late into the second-half and his only involvement into the game was setting up Bipin Singh for the winner in an unselfish fashion.

Bipin Singh scored the winner for his side in the 89th minute to win the ISL title.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Arindam Bhattacharja (GK) (6/10): Arindam Bhattacharya made some decent saves but he failed to keep his composure in the final few minutes of the game. He failed to judge a loose ball and allowed the opposition to score the winner with seconds remaining on the clock.

Pritam Kotal (6/10): Kotal struggled to contain a lively Bipin Singh down the right flank.

Sandesh Jhingan (7/10): Jhingan had a decent outing and did not allow Adam Le Fondre much space to exploit.

Tiri (5/10): Tiri had a disastrous final outing. He failed to judge a long ball from Ahmed Jahouh and his touch on the ball resulted in an own goal for Mumbai City FC.

Subhasish Bose (7/10): Bose was composed and delivered several good crosses from the left side to keep the Mumbai City FC defense in check.

Carl McHugh (8/10): McHugh dictated the terms of play in the first half and made some key passes and blocks for his team.

Javier Hernandez (8/10): Javier Hernandez hit the woodwork twice from distance and was a constant threat to the Mumbai City FC defense.

Lenny Rodrigues (7/10): Lenny and Raynier had a competitive duel on the pitch with neither of the midfielders managing to come on top.

Manvir Singh (7/10): Manvir had a decent 90 minutes. His quick runs down the pitch created a good number of openings for the ATK Mohun Bagan forwards to capitalize on.

David Williams (7/10): Williams opened the scoring for his side and was in top form in the first-half. However, the Mumbai City FC defense kept him in check in the second-half.

Roy Krishna (8/10): Krishna was dropping down the middle behind the double pivots of Mumbai City FC and acting as a supplier for his side. He created quite a number of scoring chances for Williams and Manvir.

Substitutes

Jayesh Rane (N/A)

Marcelinho (N/A)