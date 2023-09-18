Mumbai City FC 0-2 Nassaji Mazandaran: Player Ratings as the Islanders lose on opening day of the AFC Champions League 

Mumbai City FC lost 0-2 to the Iranian outfit Nassaji Mazandaran during their opening game day of the AFC Champions League at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. Goals in either half from Ehsan Hosseini and Mohammad Reza Azadi proved to be the separating points between these two sides.

Des Buckingham's side started the game on the front foot and nearly led the game in the ninth minute. Diaz beat two defenders with a pass to find Chhangte from the right flank, but the Indian international missed the target by a whisker from a tough angle.

Just when the Islanders were pushing hard for the opener, the visitors struck through the left-back Ehsan Hosseini following a delicious set-up by Hossein Zamehran, who split the right side of the defence. The Iranian outfit was able to hang on to the slender advantage for the rest of the half with Mumbai failing to hit the target from Bipin Singh during the stoppage time.

Expand Tweet

The visitors came close to scoring their second goal when Mohammadreza Abbasi's precise free-kick met Vahid Mohammadzadeh's head, causing the ball to strike the crossbar ten minutes into the second half.

Akash Mishra's silly mistake was heavily punished by Nassaji at the 60th-minute mark. Substitute Farshid Esmaeili pinched the ball of the left-back and rolled it onto the path of Mohammad Reza Azadi, who tapped the ball to double the lead.

Lallianzuala Chhangte was presented with a simple chance by Greg Stewart, but the Scot's brilliant cross failed to directed off the target by Mumbai's #7 during the 80th minute. The scoreline remained unchanged for the rest of the game as the visitors secured a well-deserved three points away from home.

We shall look at player ratings and how Mumbai City FC fared during the opening day of Asia's elite competition.

Mumbai City FC Player ratings

Phurba Lachenpa - 6/10: Phurba Lachenpa was mostly a spectator for the majority of the game because the visitors were clinical in front of the goal. Both goals were unstoppable. While his ball-handling was confident, it did not contribute to Mumbai's performance in any meaningful way.

Rahul Bheke - 3/10: Rahul Bheke's lack of awareness led to Nassaji scoring the opening goal in the first half. His ball-watching allowed Ehsan Hosseini to make an unchallenged overlapping run and score. He frequently found himself out of position.

Rostyn Griffiths - 6/10: While Rostyn Griffiths' ability to play out from the back benefited Mumbai on certain occasions, his defensive vulnerability also posed problems for Mumbai City FC. Rahul Bheke, who struggled throughout the match, did not complement Griffiths either.

Tiri - 8/10: Tiri rarely put a foot wrong throughout the game and commanded the backline exceptionally. Making his Asian debut for the Islanders, the Spaniard proved his worth by winning duels at the heart of the backline.

Akash Mishra - 5/10: It was a forgettable game for the full-backs, especially Akash Mishra, who was involved in the visitors' second goal. Instead of clearing the ball, Akash attempted to feint his body to deceive the opponent but was instantly punished when the ball ricocheted off him. While he was solid defensively for most of the game, the second goal made things easier for the Iranian club.

Yoell Van Neiff - 5/10: Van Neiff had difficulty keeping up with the relentless Nassji Mazandaran midfield and lost possession at times. He was frequently overrun and couldn't exert any control over the game.

Apuia Ralte - 5.5/10: Apuia kept the game moving in the midfield but was unable to create opportunities for the forwards, who struggled due to a lack of supply. While he ventured forward at times, it didn't result in a breakthrough for the ISL club.

Greg Stewart - 5/10: Greg Stewart created an easy chance for Lallianzuala Chhangte but was otherwise ineffective. The former Rangers midfielder, renowned for his nimble footwork and ability to create goals, was effectively contained by the visitors.

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 6/10: Although he couldn't find the back of the net, Chhangte looked lively throughout the game and was Mumbai's primary attacker for the night. He managed to get into promising positions at times but didn't aid the Islanders' cause by failing to hit the target in both halves.

Bipin Singh - 5/10: While Bipin Singh had the opportunity to trouble Nassaji Mazandaran's backline, he was effectively managed by the visitors' right-back, Janmaleki. He frequently found himself passing the ball backwards.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz - 6/10: Jorge Pereyra Diaz caused trouble with his off-the-ball runs during the opening half but failed to have an impact on the rest of the game. The Argentine was not on the receiving end of any chances, as Mumbai City FC struggled in their final third.

Substitutes:

Vikram Pratap Singh - 6/10: Vikram Pratap Singh provided a lively cameo off the bench but missed a half chance in the second half. He injected much-needed energy when Mumbai were struggling with a two-goal deficit.

Gurkirat Singh - NA: He came on as a late substitute.