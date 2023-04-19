Mumbai City FC 1-0 Chennaiyin FC: Islanders player ratings from engaging contest | Hero Super Cup 2023

Mumbai City FC got their fourth consecutive win over Chennaiyin FC of the 2022-23 season, beating them 1-0 in the Hero Super Cup 2023 on Wednesday (April 19).

After a evenly contested opening half an hour, Ayush Chhikara gave the Islanders the lead in the 33rd minute from Bipin Singh's ball across the box. Des Buckingham's side then withstood a tremendous amount of pressure from Chennaiyin, who also hit the crossbar in the second half.

The 1-0 win, though, wasn't enough for the reigning Indian Super League Shield holders to qualify for the semifinals. NorthEast United FC, who beat Churchill Brothers FC 6-3 in the other Group D game, qualified ahead of the Islanders due to a better head-to-head record.

Here are the player ratings for Mumbai City FC from their Hero Super Cup 2023 game against Chennaiyin FC:

Mohammad Nawaz - 7/10

Nawaz took home a deserved clean sheet, making some excellent punches from Chennaiyin's various crosses into the box. He also made one excellent save from Rahim Ali in the first half and a couple of routine saves after the interval.

Rahul Bheke - 9/10

Bheke put in a defensive masterclass to keep the Marina Machans out with a number of fabulous blocks, interceptions and clearances. He commanded his backline brilliantly in a fabulous display.

Mehtab Singh - 8.5/10

Mehtab was phenomenal throughout the game, making a few brilliant defensive interventions. His blocks to deny Julius Duker's well-struck volley and Fallou Diagne's far-post attempt particularly stood out.

Halen Nongtdu - 6.5/10

Nongtdu made a few errors in either half that Chennaiyin failed to score from. Apart from that, he did a decent job at the back and was helped by the two men next to him playing incredibly well.

Vinit Rai - 6.5/10

Rai got stuck into a few tackles and moved the ball around well. He also helped Mumbai slow the pace down in the second half with their opponents trying to force the issue.

Rowlin Borges - 6.5/10

Borges' passing was largely good, with his balls over the top causing Chennaiyin some problems. However, his set-pieces were poor, to say the least.

Lalengmawia Ralte - 7.5/10

Ralte largely ran the show for Mumbai City in midfield, popping up everywhere across the pitch. His passing was excellent, and he also won the ball back on multiple occasions to initiate attacks.

Vikram Pratap Singh - 7/10

Vikram made himself a nuisance for Chennaiyin with his fabulous work rate, especially defensively. His pace also gave Mumbai an outlet in the second half.

Bipin Singh - 7.5/10

Bipin got the assist for his side's goal with a measured ball across the box after making a perfectly timed run. He also forced a good save from Samik Mitra in the second half and worked hard defensively.

Ayush Chhikara - 7/10

Chhikara timed his run brilliantly to tap home Mumbai City's opener. His hold-up play was decent as well, and he won a couple of fouls in promising areas in the first half.

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 7/10

Chhangte played a delightful through-ball to Bipin Singh for the Islanders' goal. His wingplay was excellent as has become the norm, and he also created a chance for Mehtab Singh from a free-kick.

Ratings of Mumbai City substitutes

Gurkirat Singh (Chhikara 68') - 6/10

Gurkirat gave his side a good option on the counter with Chennaiyin FC chasing the game, but some of his decisions in the final third were ill-advised.

Hardik Bhatt (Vikram 81') - 6/10

Bhatt shored up the Islanders' rearguard and helped them secure the win.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy (Chhangte 86') - 6/10

Dakshinamurthy came on late to help Mumbai City FC see out the game.

