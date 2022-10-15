Mumbai City FC 2-0 Odisha FC: Player ratings as Islanders register a fighting victory over Juggernauts | ISL 2022-23

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) registered their first victory of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 campaign after they downed Odisha FC (OFC) 2-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday, October 15.

Returning to their home ground after a two-year hiatus, the Islanders were charged up to make it a memorable one.

The Juggernauts, meanwhile, came into the encounter after a historic comeback against last season's Shield winners Jamshedpur FC.

Right from the first half, the game evolved into a tactical battle for space as both teams were cautious but smart in their movement. However, in the 50th minute, Mumbai City FC finally broke the deadlock through an own goal.

Greg Stewart set up Lallianzuala Chhangte with a low cross and the in-form winger wiggled past a defender and got out a shot. Amrinder Singh saved the initial effort but the rebound was steered into his own net by Shubham Sarangi to give Des Buckingham's side the lead.

While Odisha FC chased for the equalizer, Mumbai added a second in the dying minutes of the game through Bipin Singh to seal the tie.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings from the game.

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa (Goalkeeper) [7]

The 24-year-old didn't have the most tiring outing but he looked confident between the posts and made a crucial save off Diego Mauricio early on in the second half.

Rahul Bheke [7]

The veteran defender had a very solid outing and did well to contain Nandhakumar Sekar.

Rostyn Griffiths [7.5]

The Australian was the leader in the Mumbai City FC backline as he marshaled his troops brilliantly. He had three clearances, one block, one interception and one tackle in the game.

Mehtab Singh [7]

Although he initially looked slightly shaky, Mehtab did well to compliment Rostyn throughout for the remainder of the game.

Sanjeev Stalin [7]

The young full-back had a solid performance in the Mumbai backline as he held his end brilliantly. He did well to contain Jerry Mawihmingthanga for the majority of the game.

Alberto Noguera [7.5]

The Spanish maestro was the pick of the midfielders as orchestrated the play from the deep. Noguera had two key passes on the night and a pass completion rate of 84 percent.

Ahmed Jahouh [7.5]

The Moroccan midfielder yet again established his quality and control in the middle of the park. His distribution from deep allowed the Mumbai City FC wingers to come into play.

Lalengmawia Ralte [6.5]

The 21-year-old didn't have the greatest of outings, but he managed to hold his own in the middle of the park.

Lallianzuala Chhangte [7]

The in-form forward was one of the potent attacking outlets for the Islanders as he did well to carry the ball up the pitch and even inside the opposition box.

Chhangte played a crucial part in Shubham Sarangi's own goal as he was the one to wriggle past a defender and create the opportunity.

Greg Stewart [7]

Greg Stewart went slightly under the radar today. But in the end, he provided the assist for Bipin's goal with a driving run.

Mumbai City FC @MumbaiCityFC



Counter attacking at it's finest.



Greg bursts through the middle to the box and finds Bipin in acres of space. Bipin takes his time and slots it into the bottom left.



MCFC - OFC



Bipin Singh [7.5]

The industrous winger was rewarded with a goal in the dying minutes of the game for his constant efforts to stretch the game and beat his marker. He kept the OFC full-backs tucked in their own half.

SUBSTITUTES

Jorge Pereyra Diaz [6]

A very bleak performance from the Argentine when compared to his usual standards.

Vinit Rai [5]

Looked very nervy after coming on and misplaced most of his passes.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy [5]

In just 10 minutes, Vignesh lost possession three times.

Vikram Singh Pratap [5.5]

Didn't have time to make much of an impact.

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh (Goalkeeper) [7]

Before the own goal, Amrinder put in an incredible save to deny the initial attempt from Chhangte. He made multiple other stops to keep OFC in the game till the dying moments.

Shubham Sarangi [5.5]

He was very unlucky to concede the own goal, but even otherwise Shubham had a forgettable night. He lacked attacking intent from the full-back spot and was outmuscled on multiple occasions in duels.

Carlos Delgado [6]

He was dribbled past once in the game but otherwise had a decent outing.

Sahil Panwar [6.5]

The young full-back had a solid display and did well to contain Chhangte in most one-on-one situations.

Osama Malik [7]

The 32-year-old defender put on a solid outing for most of the game. He had very little to do in regards to the goal conceded by OFC. However, Osama had to be taken off to accommodate an overseas forward in the second half.

Raynier Fernandes [5.5]

He was one of the poorest performers on the pitch. He gave away possession cheaply and had a meager pass completion rate of 52 percent.

Saul Crespo [6]

The Spaniard had a poor night of showing in the center of the park. He failed to provide creativity and also misplaced ample of passes.

Isaac Chhakchhuak [7]

He was one of the few Odisha players who continued to make things happen. He played two key passes in the game and had an audacious effort from a long distance.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga [6]

The trailblazing wide player showed a lot of intensity throughout the game but didn't have the desired impact. His two shots on goal were both blocked.

Diego Mauricio [7]

The Brazilian forward did very little wrong except finding the back of the net. He tested the opposition custodian a couple of times and looked lively.

Nandhakumar Sekar [6.5]

Quite like Jerry, Nandhakumar also flaunted his immense workrate but failed to make the desired impact.

SUBSTITUTES

Thoiba Singh [5.5]

He replaced Rayneir but couldn't improve on the performances of his predecessor.

Pedro Martin [5]

A very disappointing night for the forward as he had just eight touches on the ball and couldn't even record a single shot in the game.

Narender Gahlot [6]

Spent 22 minutes on the pitch and didn't do much wrong. Registered two clearances in that span.

Isak Vanlalruatfela [5.5]

Had very little impact on the game after coming on.

Victor Rodriguez [5.5]

Couldn't make a difference after coming on.

