Mumbai City FC 2-1 Punjab FC: Player ratings for the Islanders as they come back to win in dramatic fashion

Mumbai City FC secured a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday, November 2.

This game was marked by late drama as Dimitrios Chatziisaias was sent off in second-half stoppage time for a second yellow card for a controversial high-arm foul. Luka Macjen gave the Shers the lead in the 38th minute and it appeared as if they would coast to a rather comfortable win.

Mumbai City's Greg Stewart had other ideas, however, as he managed to find some space in midfield and strike a wonder goal in the 82nd minute that brought them on par with the visitors. Seconds after the restart, Jorge Pereyra Diaz scored the second for Mumbai City after being set up by Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Des Buckingham's side looked set to drop points, but the late surge of inspiration from Stewart and Diaz helped them pick up all three on offer.

Player ratings for Mumbai City FC

Here's a look at the player ratings for Mumbai City from their game against Punjab FC:

Mohammad Nawaz - 6/10

Goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz, filling in for the suspended Phurba Lachenpa, did well between the posts. His composure was commendable, as was his communication.

Akash Mishra - 7/10

Left-back Akash Mishra, who was signed from Hyderabad FC earlier this season, ran down the flanks with a lot of conviction, but the final product was missing on quite a few occasions.

Tiri - 6.5/10

Tiri, who held the fort along with Mehtab Singh at the back today, marked his opponents well, but his distribution, upon which the Islanders rely heavily, was slightly off the mark.

Mehtab Singh - 7/10

Mehtab Singh led Mumbai's defense and made sure that he stood firmly between the high line that Buckingham played today. His performance was up to his usual high standards.

Rahul Bheke - 7/10

Right-back Rahul Bheke held his own comfortably on the wings and gave very little for his manager to complain about. His pace as well as his ability to recycle balls often come in handy.

Greg Stewart - 8/10

Greg Stewart redeemed himself in the second half by striking the goal that brought Mumbai City back into the game. He did extremely well to find space for the shoot and executed it perfectly.

Rostyn Griffiths - 8/10

Rostyn Griffiths returned to the side after serving a suspension last time out against Hyderabad FC. He controlled the game and dictated its pace rather comfortably.

Apuia - 8.5/10

It seems like Apuia can do no wrong at the moment. His passing and distribution, as well as shots, have all been exquisite. Mumbai City are fortunate to have him in their side.

Bipin Singh - 7/10

Bipin Singh, running down the left wing, partnered well with Akash Mishra and tried to force attempts at goal. However, his crossing let him down occasionally.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz - 8/10

One of the best players on the pitch for Mumbai City, Jorge Pereyra Diaz struck the winner that allowed them to take home all three points. Diaz's work-rate off the ball was quite commendable.

Vikram Partap Singh - 6.5/10

Vikram Partap Singh had a decent time on the right flank but was taken off at halftime to accommodate Lallianzuala Chhangte. He would have ideally liked more time under his belt.

SUBSTITUTES:

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 8/10

Lallianzuala Chhangte was a constant pain for Punjab FC since his introduction. His ability to find space in wide areas and use his pace to good effect came in handy. He bagged the assist for Diaz's goal.

Jayesh Rane - 6.5/10

Jayesh Rane was introduced in the 63rd minute and was extremely composed in the time he spent on the pitch. He provided the assist for Stewart's goal.

Vinit Rai - NA

Vinit Rai didn't play for long enough to merit a rating.