In what was a dramatic encounter at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai City FC staged a late comeback to secure a thrilling 2-1 victory over Punjab FC on Thursday (2 November).

Despite a cagey start and Mumbai's overzealous attempts, Punjab FC held their ground. In the 38th minute, Slovenian forward Luka Majcen calmly found the net after a setup from Krishnananda Singh, catching Mumbai off guard and giving the newly promoted side a surprise lead.

Mumbai faced a setback with yellow cards piling up, revealing their frustration. After halftime, the introduction of Lallianzuala Chhangte injected vitality into Mumbai's attack. In the 82nd minute, Greg Stewart's sublime curling effort found the net, equalizing the score. The celebrations had barely settled when Jorge Pereyra Diaz, assisted by Chhangte, tapped in another, putting Mumbai ahead.

Punjab FC's hopes dwindled further when Dimitrios Chatziisaias received a controversial red card in injury time. Despite Punjab FC's encouraging first-half performance, the late surge from Mumbai proved decisive.

The final whistle confirmed Mumbai City FC's third victory of the season, propelling them to the second position in the rankings with 11 points. Meanwhile, Punjab FC are stuck in 11th position with just two points from six games this season.

Player Ratings - Punjab FC

Ravi Kumar (6.5)

Ravi Kumar made three saves and showed competence between the posts. However, he succumbed to late chaos, conceding two goals, making his second-half performance less impressive compared to the first half. He also picked up a yellow card in the 64th minute.

Nitesh Darjee (7)

Operating as a left-back, Darjee showcased solid defensive skills with six clearances, five recoveries, and a tackle. He wasn't too impressive going forward but helped his team maintain a solid defensive structure.

Dimitrios Chatziisaias (6)

Chatziisaias demonstrated a strong defensive presence, winning two ground duels and making eight clearances. He was very solid in the first half, but he was also in disarray when the hosts scored two goals within a minute. A second yellow card deep into second-half stoppage time was a blemish on an otherwise decent performance.

Suresh Meitei (7)

Meitei provided strong defensive stability with 10 clearances and excelled in aerial duels. His consistent threats disrupted MCFC's attack, highlighting his defensive prowess. He also contributed by overlapping, creating opportunities in the attack.

Lhungdim (6)

Lhungdim had a subpar game, contributing minimally in defense with just a couple of clearances. His performance was decent but lacked effectiveness in critical moments.

Ashish Pradhan (7)

Ashish Pradhan showcased solidity in the midfield, making a couple of clearances and three interceptions. Despite numerous attempts to create opportunities with precise passes, the lack of movement upfront from the forwards thwarted his efforts.

Nikhil Prabhu (7.5)

Prabhu had a commendable game, displaying solid defensive skills with three tackles, three interceptions, and a crucial clearance. He maintained the tempo in midfield, won four out of his five ground duels, and created one goal-scoring chance.

Krishnananda Singh (7)

Krishnananda Singh displayed versatility on the pitch, contributing offensively with a crucial assist for Luka's goal and defensively with three clearances and two interceptions, showcasing his well-rounded midfield capabilities.

Madih Talal (6.5)

Madih Talal had an off day overall. He came close to scoring from a long way out in the 35th minute, but his shot was saved by Nawaz. He lacked effectiveness in the final third, failing to create significant opportunities for his team and getting just one of his five shots on target.

Juan Mera (7.5)

Juan Mera established effective links in the attack for Punjab FC, making good runs inside the box and taking on defenders. His only shot on goal didn't trouble Nawaz too much. He failed with all four dribbles he attempted but contributed in defense, winning two tackles and four ground duels.

Luka Majcen (8)

Majcen emerged as a standout player for Punjab FC, posing a consistent attacking threat with multiple attempts on target, with one finding the net. He also registered a key pass and was arguably Punjab's finest player in the final third given the constant outlet he provided in attack.

Substitutes

Brandon Vanlalremdika (6)

Brandon’s entry in the second half saw him control the midfield and maintain the flow of play. Collaborating effectively with Daniel and Luka, he pushed forward to create some promising links. However, his impact was limited.

Daniel Lalhlimpuia (6)

Staikos’ substitution of Juan Mera for Daniel in the final quarter signaled an intent to score more goals. Daniel paired well with Majcen but couldn't capitalize on pivotal moments.

Mashoor Thangalakath (5)

Thangalakath came on in the 77th minute and failed to make any impact. He received a booking and completed just one pass, failing to provide Punjab with the stability they needed to hold onto their slender lead.