Mumbai City FC 2-2 ATK Mohun Bagan: Player Ratings as spoils are shared after scintillating encounter ends all square | ISL 2022-23

Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan played out the game of the 2022-23 ISL season so far at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday (November 6).

The Islanders opened the scoring inside the opening five minutes through a Lallianzuala Chhangte thunderbolt. They then warded off the Mariners, who eventually bounced back early in the second half through Joni Kauko's deflected strike.

Mumbai City regained the lead in the 72nd minute as Vishal Kaith's error allowed Rostyn Griffiths to score. ATK Mohun Bagan had more issues to deal with as Lenny Rodrigues was sent off shortly after they fell behind.

However, substitute Carl McHugh headed home from Dimitri Petratos' pinpoint free-kick to ensure his side got a share of the spoils.

Here are the player ratings for both teams:

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa - 6.5/10

Lachenpa could've done nothing about either goal but came up with a couple of decent saves.

Sanjeev Stalin - 5/10

Stalin struggled to deal with ATK Mohun Bagan's intensity and was subbed off at half-time.

Mehtab Singh - 6/10

Mehtab Singh endured a fairly solid outing for Mumbai City, coming up with a number of crucial blocks and interventions. However, his instinctive attempt to block Kauko's shot left Lachenpa wrongfooted and led to the Mariners' first equalizer.

Rostyn Griffiths - 7/10

Griffiths enjoyed a superb match, scoring his side's second goal after turning in the rebound from his own shot that hit the crossbar. He also recorded five successful duels, three clearances, two tackles and a block to help keep ATK Mohun Bagan at bay.

Mumbai City FC @MumbaiCityFC



Man like Rostyn



Jahouh gets the ball on the left flank, floats in a teasing ball towards Griffiths, whose first attempt is denied by the crossbar, but turns in his second one!



MCFC - ATKMB



#MCFCATKMB #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 71' | GOOOOOAAAALLLLLLL!!!!Man like RostynJahouh gets the ball on the left flank, floats in a teasing ball towards Griffiths, whose first attempt is denied by the crossbar, but turns in his second one!MCFCATKMB 71' | GOOOOOAAAALLLLLLL!!!!Man like Rostyn 🔥🔥🔥Jahouh gets the ball on the left flank, floats in a teasing ball towards Griffiths, whose first attempt is denied by the crossbar, but turns in his second one!MCFC 2⃣-1⃣ ATKMB#MCFCATKMB #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity🔵 https://t.co/elpy8HClmZ

Rahul Bheke - 6/10

Bheke came up with some crucial defensive involvements for Mumbai City, but deflected the ball straight to Liston Colaco in the build-up to Kauko's goal. He also struggled to get forward consistently.

Ahmed Jahouh - 7.5/10

Jahouh pulled the strings at the heart of the Islanders' midfield and laid out a tremendous cross in the build-up to Griffiths' goal. He managed a game-high five key passes and two successful dribbles, while also making three tackles.

Lalengmawia Ralte - 6.5/10

Ralte made some encouraging runs forward but didn't deliver in the final third. He did well to disrupt ATK Mohun Bagan's attacks in midfield and protected the ball well, winning three fouls.

Bipin Singh - 6/10

Bipin Singh got into promising positions on numerous occasions but was let down by his decision-making. He came close to scoring late in the game but was foiled by a brilliant save from Kaith.

Greg Stewart - 7/10

As always, Stewart was the most creative player upfront for Mumbai City. He laid out two passes, completed 85% of his passes, got two shots on target and also hit the woodwork with an audacious free-kick attempt.

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 7.5/10

Chhangte scored an absolute stunner from well outside the box to open the scoring for Mumbai City and completed all four of his dribble attempts. He also linked up incredibly well with Stewart and was a constant threat to ATK Mohun Bagan.

Mumbai City FC @MumbaiCityFC



WHAT A STRIKE



LZ Chhangte works up some space for himself and that shot was begging to end up between the posts



That's not breaking the deadlock, that's shattering it



MCFC - ATKMB



#MCFCATKMB #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 3' | GOOOOOAAALLLLLL!!!!!WHAT A STRIKELZ Chhangte works up some space for himself and that shot was begging to end up between the postsThat's not breaking the deadlock, that's shattering itMCFCATKMB 3' | GOOOOOAAALLLLLL!!!!!WHAT A STRIKE 🔥🔥🔥LZ Chhangte works up some space for himself and that shot was begging to end up between the posts 💪That's not breaking the deadlock, that's shattering it ⚡️MCFC 1⃣-0⃣ ATKMB#MCFCATKMB #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity🔵 https://t.co/29F7LNOcUx

Jorge Pereyra Diaz - 5/10

Pereyra Diaz struggled to get involved consistently for Mumbai City during his 66 minutes on the pitch. He had just eight touches and completed only four passes.

Substitutes

Mandar Rao Desai - 6.5/10

Desai was an instant upgrade on Stalin both defensively and offensively. He helped keep Manvir Singh in check in the second half and also joined the attack whenever possible.

Alberto Noguera - 7.5/10

Noguera came on for Pereyra Diaz in the 66th minute and massively improved Mumbai City's creativity. His link-up with Stewart and Jahouh was brilliant and even hit the woodwork in injury time.

Mumbai City FC @MumbaiCityFC



Noguera's low driven effort from outside the box hits the post and Vikram's follow up was off target.



MCFC - ATKMB



#MCFCATKMB #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 94' | POST!Noguera's low driven effort from outside the box hits the post and Vikram's follow up was off target.MCFCATKMB 94' | POST!Noguera's low driven effort from outside the box hits the post and Vikram's follow up was off target.MCFC 2⃣-2⃣ ATKMB#MCFCATKMB #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity🔵

Vikram Pratap Singh - 5.5/10

Pratap Singh provided some energy in attack but gave away a needless foul, which eventually led to ATK Mohun Bagan's second goal.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Vishal Kaith - 6/10

Kaith could do nothing about the opening goal, but flapped at thin air to let Griffiths score Mumbai City's second goal. He did, however, come up with a stunning fingertop stop to deny Bipin Singh late in the game.

Asish Rai - 6/10

Rai was locked in defensively, doing a decent job against Bipin Singh, but didn't contribute much going forward.

Pritam Kotal - 6.5/10

Kotal put in a solid defensive display, making a joint game-high seven clearances, five interceptions and two tackles. He also commanded the ATK Mohun Bagan backline well.

Brendan Hamill - 6.5/10

Hamill was also largely excellent for the Mariners, recording seven clearances and winning all of his duels. He was a threat from set-pieces as well, even laying out a key pass.

Subhasish Bose - 6/10

Bose was also largely solid, though he struggled to deal with Chhangte at times. He ended the game with two tackles, two interceptions and two clearances.

Deepak Tangri - 5.5/10

Tangri's distribution was fairly good but he was substituted in the first half.

Joni Kauko - 7/10

Kauko got ATK Mohun Bagan level with a deflected strike in the 47th minute. He helped get the Mariners forward in both halves while also tracking back to help out defensively.

Liston Colaco - 6.5/10

Colaco got the assist for Kauko's goal and even hit the woodwork with a thunderous header in the first half. He was wasteful at times in the final third, but caused problems with his directness and pace.

Hugo Boumous - 7/10

Boumous was arguably ATK Mohun Bagan's best player and his flicks and tricks on the ball were a joy to behold. He linked up well with his forwards but just needed them to be a little more clinical on the night.

Manvir Singh - 6/10

Manvir Singh also linked up brilliantly with his fellow forwards, but seemed to look for the pass way too often rather than just take a shot on goal. He ended the game with two key passes, but took no shots throughout the game despite getting into some promising positions.

Dimitri Petratos - 7/10

Petratos may not have gotten a goal but was integral to the Mariners' attacks, dragging defenders out of position and opening up space for his teammates. He hit the woodwork late in the game with a header and eventually got the assist for McHugh's goal with a superb free-kick from the left.

Substitutes

Lenny Rodrigues - 4.5/10

Rodrigues came on at half-time and added more bite to ATK Mohun Bagan's midfield. However, he was sent off moments after Mumbai City made it 2-1 to leave his team in a spot of bother.

Ashique Kuruniyan - 6.5/10

Kuruniyan replaced Colaco for the final 20-odd minutes and picked up from where the latter left off. He almost got an assist late on with a firmly hit cross, but Petratos could only slam his header onto Mumbai City's crossbar.

Lalrinliana Hnamte - 6/10

Hnamte's telling contribution after replacing Manvir Singh was blocking a shot and he also strung together a couple of passes in midfield.

Kiyan Nassiri - 6/10

Nassiri was a late substitution and didn't get many touches on the ball or a chance to leave an impact on the game.

Carl McHugh - 7.5/10

McHugh came on very late in the game but made a defining contribution, heading home from Petratos' cross to make it 2-2.

He also won two duels and made a tackle during his short but effective cameo.

Poll : 0 votes