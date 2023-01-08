Mumbai City FC 4-0 Kerala Blasters: Rampant Blues thrash the Manjappada in the 2022/23 ISL clash

Kerala Blasters were swept aside by a flurry of first-half goals from Mumbai City FC as the Islanders registered a huge 4-0 victory at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday (January 8). Pereyra Diaz's brace and a goal apiece from Bipin Singh and Greg Stewart put the game beyond Kerala Blasters' eyesight before the half-time interval.

The hosts made a quick start. Prabhsukhan Gill parried Bipin Singh's shot away on to the path of Pereyra Diaz following an excellent build-up play between Bipin Singh and Greg Stewart leading up to the goal in the 3rd minute. The Argentine international tapped the ball inside the back of the net to drive the hosts into the lead.

Mumbai City's main man Greg Stewart took full advantage of a goalkeeping error from Prabhsukhan Gill six minutes later. The Scot was first and climbed up to head the ball inside the back of the net as Chhangte's inch-perfect cross made it hard for the Kerala Blasters shot-stopper to punch the ball away to safety.

The visitors were shellshocked when Bipin Singh put the game to bed, just fifteen minutes into the game. Pereyra Diaz made a run behind the defense on the left wing and found the Indian winger inside the penalty box. Mumbai City's #29 curler found the top right hand corner to rub salt on Kerala Blasters' wound.

The Manjappada backline was caught sleeping when Ahmed Jahouh's simple pass reached former Kerala Blasters forward Pereyra Diaz, who made no mistake in slotting the ball past Gill for the fourth time on the night and sealing a comprehensive first half.

Jessel Carneiro denied a hat-trick for Pereyra Diaz with a goalline clearance in the 62nd minute of the game. Lallianzuala Chhangte had a couple of half chances in the second half, but the Indian winger was unable to make them count.

For the visitors, Apostolos Giannou came closest to scoring twice. The Aussie striker's attempt was heroically blocked by Mourtada Fall in the 78th minute to help his side procure their fifth cleansheet of the season.

However, another opportunity was presented to Giannou seven minutes later after he failed to make it count. He pulled the ball away from target to cap off a tough night for Kerala Blasters.

Mumbai City FC are currently leading the Indian Super League table with 33 points. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, are eight points away from the table-toppers and it looks increasingly likely that Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC will fight hard for the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) trophy.

