NorthEast United were hammered 4-0 by Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena after yet another poor ISL 2022-23 display on Thursday (January 19).

Ahmed Jahouh put the hosts ahead just five minutes after kick-off with a free-kick from distance that took a massive deflection and wrong-footed Mirshad Michu in goal. Six minutes later, Jorge Pereyra Diaz swept home after some good work by Lallianzuala Chhangte to make it 2-0.

Some delightful interplay in the 16th minute saw Mumbai City go up by three, with Alex Saji turning Greg Stewart's weak effort on goal into his own net. Vinit Rai then added a fourth right on the stroke of half-time with a superb hit from distance.

Wilmar Jordan was sent off in injury time to compound an awful first half for NorthEast United. The Islanders seemingly aimed to merely control possession in the second half, but almost got a fifth when Gurjinder Kumar conceded a penalty in added time. However, Pereyra Diaz's effort was saved by Michu.

Here are the player ratings for NorthEast United FC from their latest ISL 2022-23 fixture:

Mirshad Michu - 5/10

Michu made a few superb saves, including one off a penalty in the dying moments, but should've done better with the third and fourth Mumbai City goals. His communication with his backline also left a lot to be desired.

Hira Mondal - 4/10

Mondal struggled to deal with Lallianzuala Chhangte and was also booked before being replaced due to an injury after just 25 minutes.

Aaron Evans - 5.5/10

Evans tried hard to marshal a Highlanders defense that was all over the place, but to little avail. He recorded five clearances, three tackles and three successful ground duels.

Gaurav Bora - 5/10

Bora struggled against Mumbai City's pace and movement, often being dragged out of position. He was better in the second half, finishing with five interceptions, three clearances and a tackle.

Alex Saji - 5/10

Saji dealt extremely poorly with the third goal, guiding a tame shot into the back of the net off Michu to end up with an own goal to his name. The Islanders often bypassed him with ease, though he did do a decent job of keeping Bipin Singh relatively quiet.

Pragyan Gogoi - 5/10

Gogoi was a loose cannon with his tackles, making a couple of unnecessary fouls. He also took a few questionable shots from distance that went nowhere near Mumbai City's goal, while his passing was just above average.

Kule Mbombo - 4.5/10

Mbombo often found himself to be the furthest man forward for NorthEast United, but was never really allowed to get into the game by Mumbai City. He completed four passes and made a tackle before being substituted early in the second half.

Rochharzela - 4/10

Rochharzela lasted less than 20 minutes on the pitch before being substituted after a poor display.

Jithin MS - 6/10

Jithin was quiet in the first half, barring one good shot that forced a decent save from Phurba Lachenpa. He put in a solid display after the break and laid out a key pass, completed a dribble and won four of his seven ground duels.

Wilmar Jordan - 4/10

Jordan was NorthEast United's only positive in a gloomy first half, even setting up their best chance of the half with a pass to Jithin. However, he was sent off for inadvertently elbowing Pereyra Diaz in the neck while trying to protect the ball just moments before half-time.

Romain Philippoteaux - 6.5/10

Philippoteaux was arguably NorthEast United's best player on the night, as has often been the case this ISL season. He created two chances for his teammates, completed three dribbles and initiated almost all of the Highlanders' limited forays forward.

NorthEast United FC @NEUtdFC



Romain starts an attack from midfield and plays beautiful through ball to Jithin, but the defence slides in and puts the ball away.



#MCFCNEU #NEUFC #StrongerAsOne #8States1United 84' | Counterattack!Romain starts an attack from midfield and plays beautiful through ball to Jithin, but the defence slides in and puts the ball away. 84' | Counterattack!Romain starts an attack from midfield and plays beautiful through ball to Jithin, but the defence slides in and puts the ball away.#MCFCNEU #NEUFC #StrongerAsOne #8States1United

Substitutes

Mohammed Irshad (Rochharzela 19') - 5.5/10

Irshad added more steel to NorthEast United FC's midfield, but was slow to close down Vinit Rai for Mumbai City FC's fourth goal.

Gurjinder Kumar (Mondal 27') - 5/10

Gurjinder fared much better than Mondal, recording three interceptions and three tackles, but then conceded a needless penalty in the dying stages. Luckily for him, Pereyra Diaz's effort was saved by Michu.

Parthib Gogoi (Mbombo 49') - 6/10

Gogoi was a bright presence throughout a second half dominated by the Islanders. He made a few promising sprints forward, ran after lost causes and was also not afraid to get stuck into a tackle.

Poll : 0 votes