Mumbai City FC 4-1 Odisha FC: Player ratings as Bipin Singh and Igor Angulo steal the show

Mumbai City FC won their second game on the trot in incredible fashion as they decimated Odisha FC to pick up all three points at Fatorda. Igor Angulo and Bipin Singh scored twice while Jonathas pulled one back for the visitors in the dying minutes of the match.

The match was evenly poised for the majority of the first half when the score was on level terms. However, Igor Angulo scored the first goal of the match for the Islanders in the 41st minute to enter the tunnel with a lead.

Two minutes into the second half, Mumbai City FC doubled their lead through a stunner from Bipin Singh. The team scored twice in quick succession in the 70th and 73rd minutes of the match to seal the three points. A long-ranger from Jonathas in the 90th minute was the only consolation for a run-down Odisha FC side.

On this note, let us have a look at the player ratings from the match.

Mumbai City FC Player Ratings

Mohamed Nawaz (6.5): Nawaz was not tested much throughout the match, but his poor positioning for the Jonathas goal denied him a cleansheet.

Rahul Bheke (7.5): Bheke was solid throughout the match defensively and also provided an assist to Igor Angulo for the first goal.

Mourtada Fall (7.5): Fall led the defense well and ensured that the team did not concede a goal for majority of the match.

Mehtab Singh (7): The centre-back was sloppy during some moments but did a satisfactory job overall.

Mandar Rao Dessai (7.5): The left-back redeemed himself against Odisha FC as he remained solid at the back and did not let attacks pass through him easily.

Lalengmawia Ralte (7): Apuia was his usual self on the field and helped the team get out of tricky situations at times.

Ahmed Jahouh (8): The midfielder proved his class once again as he spread his smooth passes all over the field. He also assisted Bipin Singh's first goal with a neat through pass.

Cassio Gabriel (7.5): The Brazilian dribbled past defenders and set up Bipin Singh for his second goal of the night. Cassio was in top form in the match.

Bipin Singh (9): The winger had the best game of his season as he scored two goals and gave one assist to Igor Angulo. He ended the match with a three-goal contribution.

Lallianzuala Chhangte (7): The Mizo was quick on the flanks and created some chances for others to score, but could not deliver an assist tonight.

Igor Angulo (9): The experienced goal-scorer got himself on the scoresheet twice against Odisha FC. The finish for the third goal was world-class as Angulo ensured that he put the ball only in the back of the net.

Substitutes

Vikram Partap Singh (7): The youngster was decent after being substituted in the match.

Brad Inman (7): Inman came on the pitch whilst the team was leading comfortably, but could not make an impact after coming on.

Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai and Gurkirat Singh (N/A): Played too few minutes to be rated.

Odisha FC Player Ratings

Arshdeep Singh (5): Arshdeep had a disappointing game as he let past four goals, a couple of which were avoidable.

Lalruatthara (6): Lalruatthara had a night to forget, failing to contain the Mumbai City attack from the left flank.

Hector Rodas (6.5): Odisha FC conceded two goals while the defender was playing before he was substituted off in the 54th minute.

Victor Mongil (6): Played the entire 90 minutes but could not marshall the defense and avoid conceding some goals.

Sahil Panwar (6.5): Panwar had a decent outing, pulling in a few tackles and blocking some of the attacks from Mumbai City FC in his territory.

Thoiba Singh (7): Thoiba did not let his opponents have an easy time in the midfield and kept pressuring them.

Isaac Vanmalsawma (6.5): Isaac had an average game against Mumbai City FC.

Nandhakumar Sekar (6): Nandha failed to make an impact on the pitch for Odisha FC.

Javi Hernandez (6.5): Javi managed to come in some goal-scoring positions but could not convert it into something.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga (6.5): Jerry could not replicate his performance from his last outing against Mumbai City FC where he won the game for his team.

Jonathas (7): Scored a consolation goal at the end but that was not enough to earn any points for the team.

Substitutes

Gaurav Bora (6): Conceded two goals after coming on.

Aridai Cabrera (6.5): Couldn't make any difference in the 30-odd minutes he was on the pitch.

Hendry Antonay (6): Antonay did not make a substantial difference to the way Odisha were playing. Conceded from the flank two minutes after coming on.

Redeem Tlang (6): Could not have an impact after coming in the match.

Daniel Lalhlimpuia (7): Had an assist in the 90th minute when Jonathas scored for Odisha FC.

Edited by Rohit Mishra