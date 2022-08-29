Mumbai City FC 5-1 Rajasthan United FC: Player Ratings as Islanders hammer Rajasthan | 2022 Durand Cup

Mumbai City FC trounced Rajasthan United FC 5-1 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in the 2022 Durand Cup on Monday (August 29).

It was a straightforward match for the Islanders from the start as Greg Stewart put them ahead after just 10 minutes. Lallianzuala Chhangte doubled their lead in the 20th minute while Mehtab Singh added a third before half-time.

Ahmed Jahouh netted a penalty to continue the rout in the second half for Mumbai City after Vikram Pratap Singh was brought down in the box. Rajasthan United finally got on the scoresheet through Gyamar Nikum, who once again impressed after coming off the bench.

Pratap Singh then rounded the scoring, finishing with a one-on-one chance in injury-time to make it 5-1 and secure Mumbai City's place in the quarter-finals.

Here are the player ratings for both teams from this 2022 Durand Cup contest:

Mumbai City

Phurba Lachenpa - 6/10

Lachenpa was never really tested in goal and could do nothing about Nikum's goal. He unfortunately exited the pitch after sustaining an injury.

Mandar Rao Dessai - 5/10

Dessai looked suspect defensively and offensively on multiple occasions and was culpable for the goal as well.

Rostyn Griffiths - 7/10

Griffiths was comfortable on the ball and dealt with whatever Rajasthan United threw at him with relative ease.

Mehtab Singh - 7/10

Mehtab Singh took his goal well, scoring with a half-volley from Stewart's corner. However, he also made a couple of unnecessary fouls and received a caution.

Sanjeev Stalin - 6/10

Stalin didn't offer much and performed decently on the defensive end.

Ahmed Jahouh - 8/10

Jahouh put in the kind of display that has made Mumbai City fans admire him so much. His set-pieces caused problems and his passing range was back to its very best. The midfielder also scored with a confident penalty that left the goalkeeper rooted to his spot.

Vinit Rai - 7.5/10

Rai may not have gotten a goal or an assist but put in a fantastic performance at the base of midfield. He linked up well with Chhangte, constantly helped bring the ball out from defense and also quelled many of Rajasthan United's attacks with his awareness.

Greg Stewart - 9/10

Stewart enjoyed a phenomenal day, truly announcing himself as a Mumbai City player. He opened the scoring with a neat finish from a one-on-one chance before assisting Mehtab Singh for the third goal. The Scot linked up extremely well with Jorge Pereyra Diaz, which will excite fans ahead of the new ISL season.

Bipin Singh - 6.5/10

Bipin Singh made some excellent runs in behind Rajasthan United's defense and also laid out a few dangerous crosses.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz - 9/10

Pereyra Diaz's link-up with Stewart was a joy to watch. He got the assist for Chhangte's goal and played a crucial role in the build-up to the penalty won by Pratap Singh as well as the latter's goal.

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 7/10

Chhangte gave Jagdeep Singh nightmares down the right flank and scored via a deflection in the first half. He also sent in a couple of dangerous cross-cum-shots into the box in an impressive display.

Substitutes

Vikram Pratap Singh - 8/10

Pratap Singh hit the woodwork, won a penalty (scored by Jahouh) and scored with a tidy finish in injury-time to cap off an excellent cameo.

Alberto Noguera - 7/10

Noguera ensured that Mumbai City kept the ball moving even as Rajasthan United improved in the second half.

Gurkirat Singh - 5.5/10

Gurkirat Singh should've done better while defending Nikum's goal and didn't do much going forward.

Mohammad Nawaz - 6/10

Nawaz made one good save and had little else to do.

Ayush Chhikara - N/A

Chhikara went through on goal once but didn't really get much time on the ball otherwise.

Rajasthan United

Niraj Kumar - 6/10

Kumar made some excellent saves but was largely helpless for the goals Rajasthan United conceded.

Jagdeep Singh - 4.5/10

Jagdeep Singh struggled to deal with Chhangte and was substituted before half-time.

Aidar Mambetaliev - 5/10

Mambetaliev deflected Chhangte's effort into the net to leave his goalkeeper without a chance and struggled against Pereyra Diaz.

Melroy Assisi - 5/10

Assisi has so far impressed for Rajasthan United in the 2022 Durand Cup but was poor against Mumbai City and made multiple errors.

Hardik Bhatt - 6/10

Bhatt sent some decent crosses into the box and also did a decent job defensively but received little support from his teammates.

Bektur Amangeldiev - 5.5/10

Amangeldiev tried hard to drive Rajasthan United forward but often came up short against a solid Mumbai City defense.

Lalliansanga Renthlei - 6/10

Renthlei began the game well, with his passes over the top causing Mumbai City some issues. However, his impact faded as the game progressed.

F Lalremsanga - 6.5/10

Lalremsanga hugged the touchline initially and troubled Dessai on multiple occasions. He was part of most of Rajasthan United's good attacking moves on the night.

William Pauliankhum - 6/10

Pauliankhum played a couple of decent passes but couldn't do enough to help his team defensively against a rampaging Mumbai City.

Youssef Atriss - 5/10

Atriss was anonymous for much of the game and only really came to life in the final five minutes.

William Lalnunfela - 4/10

Lalnunfela simply didn't get into the game and was substituted before half-time.

Substitutes

MD Fayazuddin - 6/10

Fayazuddin stopped Pratap Singh from scoring late on with some excellent defensive work and was definitely an upgrade on Jagdeep Singh.

Martin Chaves - 6.5/10

Chaves radically improved Rajasthan United and helped his side piece together some good moves during his time on the pitch. He was also involved in the build-up to Nikum's goal.

Ragav Gupta - 5.5/10

Gupta didn't see much of the ball in the midfield after coming on.

Gyamar Nikum - 7/10

Nikum impressed yet again in what has been a breakout tournament for the 17-year-old. He scored with a glorious left-footed curler and also created an excellent chance for Alister Anthony, who failed to finish.

Alister Anthony - 5.5/10

Anthony had one big chance to score with the last kick of the game but his shot flew well over the bar.

