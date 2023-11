Mumbai City FC vs Al-Hilal Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for AFC Champions League match – November 6, 2023

Mumbai City FC will welcome Al-Hilal to the DY Patil Sports Stadium for their next AFC Champions League fixture on Monday (6 November).

It is a Group D reverse fixture as the Saudi football giants annihilated Mumbai City FC 6-0 in the earlier meeting at their home courtesy of a hat-trick from Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Al-Hilal are sitting at the top of the Group D standings with two wins and one draw after three matches. Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC are languishing at the bottom of the points table with three losses in three matches.

Mumbai City FC won their last game against Punjab FC 2-1 in the ISL. At the same time, Al-Hilal are coming into this contest from a 2-0 win over Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Hilal Match Details

Date & Time: November 6, 2023, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: DY Patil Sports Stadium

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Hilal Squads

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Rahul Bheke, Mohammad Nawaz, Ravi Kumar, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Desai, Cassio Gabriel, Bradden Inman, Mohamad Rakip, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Asif Khan, Apuia Ralte, Vikram Partap Singh, Gurkirat Singhm Igor Angulo, Pranjal Bhumij, Rowlin Borges, Vinit Rai, Naorem Tndomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Bipin Singh, Diego Mauricio, and Lallianzuala Chhangte

Al-Hilal

Yassine Bounou, Mohamed Al-Owais, Habib Al-Watyan, Ahmed, Abu Rasen, Kalidou Koulibaly, Saud Abdulhamid, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Ali Al-Bulayhi, Mohamed Jahfali, Mohamed Al-Burayk, Hassan Al-Tambekti, Khalifah Al-Dawsari, Muteb Al-Mufarrij, Neymar, Serge Milinkovic-Savic, Salem Al Dawsari, Ruben Neves, Michael de Oliveira, Mohamed Kanno, Musab Al-Juwayr, Suhayb Alzaid, Salman Al-Faraz, Abdul Al-Maliki, Mohamed Al Qahtani, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Malcom, Saleh Al-Shehri, and Abdullah Al-Hamdan

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Hilal Probable XI

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Tiri, Rostyn Griffiths, Akash Mishra, Apuia, , Lallianzuala Chhangte, Yoell van Nieff, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh, and Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Al-Hilal

Yassine Bounou, Saud Abdulhamid, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ali Al-Bulayhi, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Sergej Milinković-Savić, Ruben Neves, Malcom, Michael, Salem Al-Dawsari, and Aleksandar Mitrović

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Hilal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AFC Champions League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phurba Lachenpa, Ali Al-Bulayhi, Saud Abdulhamid, Kalidou Koulibaly, Tiri, Ruben Neves, Serge Milinkovic-Savic, Lalengmawia, Greg Stewart, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Malcom

Captain: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Vice-Captain: Serge Milinkovic-Savic

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phurba Lachenpa, Ali Al-Bulayhi, Kalidou Koulibaly, Tiri, Ruben Neves, Serge Milinkovic-Savic, Lalengmawia, Greg Stewart, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Malcom, Jorge Pereyra

Captain: Malcom, Vice-Captain: Ruben Neves