Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

Mumbai City FC will lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan in Match 80 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Thursday, February 3.

The Islanders were among the favorites to win the ISL shield but are currently outside the top four. The team is winless in its last six games and is coming into this match on the back of a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC.

Ahmed Jahouh's penalty gave Des Buckingham’s side an early lead but the Highlanders eked out an equalizer, thus leaving Mumbai with just one point from the game.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan had a mixed start to the season which saw them part ways with head coach Antonio Habas. Having roped in Juan Ferrando from FC Goa, they are now unbeaten in seven matches. With 19 points from 11 games, the team finds itself fifth in the ISL table.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - All you need to know

The two teams have faced each other on four occasions, thrice in the Indian Super League (ISL) and once in the AFC Cup. Mumbai City FC have a 100% win record so far, having emerged victorious on all four occasions. The most recent encounter saw Mumbai beat ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 earlier this season.

Top goalscorers in the current ISL season

Mumbai City: Igor Angulo (eight goals)

ATK Mohun Bagan: Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco (five goals each)

Read all ISL news here.

Clean sheets in the current ISL season

Mumbai City: Mohamad Nawaz (two clean sheets), Phurba Lachenpa (one clean sheet)

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh (two clean sheets)

Catch the latest ISL live score here on Sportskeeda!

More stats and numbers you need to know from the ongoing ISL season

Most Assists: Ahmed Jahouh (Mumbai City FC - six), Roy Krishna (ATK Mohun Bagan - four)

Most Passes: Ahmed Jahouh - (Mumbai City FC - 867), Pritam Kotal (ATK Mohun Bagan - 459)

Also Read Article Continues below

Most Tackles: Ahmed Jahouh (Mumbai City FC - 76), Carl McHugh (ATK Mohun Bagan - 40)

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee