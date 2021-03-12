Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before 2021 ISL final

Indian Super League (ISL) clubs Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns in a high-voltage final clash. The match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Saturday.

Mumbai City FC beat FC Goa in a dramatic penalty shootout in the semi-finals to book their place in the summit clash. The two teams played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg while the second leg finished in a goalless draw.

ATK Mohun Bagan beat NorthEast United FC 3-2 on aggregate over the two legs of the semi-finals. In the first leg, the game ended in a 1-1 draw. However, in the reverse leg fixture, the Mariners emerged as 2-1 winners.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head

After the merger of ATK FC and Mohun Bagan, the club has played against Mumbai City FC only twice. The Islanders came out on top on both occasions, beating their opponents 1-0 and 2-0.

Mumbai City FC wins: 2

ATK Mohun Bagan win: 0

Draw: 0

Top goalscorers of the season

Mumbai City FC: Adam le Fondre - 11

ATK Mohun Bagan: Roy Krishna - 14

Clean sheets this season

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh - 10

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya - 10

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Amrinder Singh - 58 (MCFC), Arindam Bhattacharya - 55 (ATKMB)

Most Passes: Ahmed Jahouh - 1413 (MCFC), Carl McHugh - 755 (ATKMB)

Most Interceptions: Rowllin Borges - 55 (MCFC), Pritam Kotal - 43 (ATKMB)

Most Tackles: Ahmed Jahouh - 165 (MCFC), Carl McHugh - 102 (ATKMB)

Most Touches: Ahmed Jahouh - 1733 (MCFC), Pritam Kotal - 1104 (ATKMB)

Most Assists: Hugo Boumous - 7 (MCFC), Roy Krishna - 7 (ATKMB)

Most Shots: Bartholomew Ogbeche - 44 (MCFC), Roy Krishna - 62 (ATKMB)