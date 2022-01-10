Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 10th, 2022

Mumbai City FC will square off against Bengaluru FC in the 56th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Monday, 10th January 2022. The game will take place at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The defending champions, Mumbai City, have had a flying start to their ISL campaign, winning five of their first six games. However, they failed to keep the momentum going, and are winless in their last four outings, including two losses. Mumbai were held to a goalless draw by bottom-placed SC East Bengal in their previous outing, but are still comfortably in second place in the points table.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC have failed to perform despite having quality players in their lineup. They have had only two wins so far in ten games, and with just ten points under their belt, they find themselves ninth in the points table. They are coming off a 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai City FC

Mohammad Nawaz, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Singh, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Huidrom Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Vinit Rai, Bipin Singh, Bradden Imman, Lalengmawia, Asif Khan, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Igor Angulo, Gurkirat Singh, Cassio Gabriel, Ygor Catatau.

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui, Yrondu Musavu-King, Suresh Wangjam, Ajay Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Biswa Darjee, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Akashdeep Singh, Rohit Kumar, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Bruno Ramires, Iman Basafa, Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Prince Ibara, Harmanpreet Singh, Bidyashagar Singh.

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo.

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Parag Shrivas, Roshan Naorem, Bruno Silva, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Prince Ibara, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva.

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC.

Date and Time: Monday, 10th January 2022; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Phurba Lachenpa, Alan Costa, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Ahmed Jahouh, Bruno Silva, Cassio Gabriel, Lalengmawia, Cleiton Silva, Bipin Singh, Prince Ibara.

Captain: Ahmed Jahouh. Vice-captain: Cleiton Silva.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Gurpreet Sandhu, Ashique Kuruniyan, Naorem Roshan Singh, Amey Ranawade, Parag Shrivas, Ahmed Jahouh, Udanta Singh, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jayesh Rane, Igor Angulo, Ygor Catatau.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Igor Angulo. Vice-captain: Udanta Singh.

Edited by Bhargav