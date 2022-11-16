Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 17th, 2022

Match 31 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL 2022-23) will see Mumbai City FC lock horns with Bengaluru FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday, November 17.

Mumbai City are on a roll at the moment and are undefeated in six games. They are one of only two teams yet to suffer a loss this season alongside league leaders Hyderabad FC.

The Islanders started their campaign with a thrilling 3-3 draw with Hyderabad before beating Odisha FC. They then played out a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC before going on to defeat Kerala Blasters FC.

Des Buckingham's troops then played out another interesting 2-2 draw with ATK Mohun Bagan before recording an emphatic 6-2 win over Chennaiyin FC.

Their opponents Bengaluru FC started the tournament with a win against NorthEast United FC before playing out a 1-1 draw with Chennaiyin. The Blues have since lost three matches on the bounce and will be looking to turn things around.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammed Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy.

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Rostyn Griffiths, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Sanjeev Stalin, Mandar Rao Dessai, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mehtab Singh, Gursimrat Singh Gill.

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Rowlin Borges, Asif Khan.

Forwards: Greg Stewart, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara.

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Sharon Padattil.

Defenders: Parag Shrivas, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksander Jovanovic, Alan Costa, Wungngayam Muirang, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Prabir Das.

Midfielders: Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Javi Hernandez, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Biswa Darjee, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Thoi Singh.

Forwards: Prince Ibara, Sunil Chhetri, Harmanpreet Singh, Faisal Ali, Udanta Singh, Roy Krishna, Leon Augustine, Sivasakthi Narayanan.

#WeAreBFC #MCFCBFC #NothingLikeIt It's a trip to the city of dreams for Simon Grayson's Blues, who have the Islanders waiting for them at the Mumbai Football Arena. It's a trip to the city of dreams for Simon Grayson's Blues, who have the Islanders waiting for them at the Mumbai Football Arena. ⚡️#WeAreBFC #MCFCBFC #NothingLikeIt https://t.co/iS08GaaTay

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Rostyn Griffiths, Mandar Rao Dessai, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh, Jorge Diaz.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Namgyal Bhutia, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Udanta Singh Kumam, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Bruno Ramires, Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna.

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, Match 31, ISL 2022-23.

Date and time: Thursday, November 17, 2022; 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Phurba Lachenpa, Sandesh Jhingan, Mehtab Singh, Rostyn Griffiths, Ahmed Jahouh, Bruno Ramires, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Suresh Wangjam, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh, Roy Krishna.

Captain: Greg Stewart | Vice-captain: Roy Krishna.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Alan Costa, Rahul Bheke, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Sanjeev Stalin, Alberto Noguera, Vinit Rai, Javi Hernandez, Lalengmawia Ralte, Jorge Diaz, Sunil Chhetri.

Captain: Alberto Noguera | Vice-captain: Jorge Diaz.

