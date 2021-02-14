Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC will lock horns in Match No.95 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season. The encounter will take place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Monday.

Mumbai City FC head into this fixture on the back of a 3-3 draw with FC Goa. Hugo Boumous, Adam Le Fondre and Rowllin Borges were the goalscorers for the Islanders in that match.

Mumbai City FC have scored eight goals in their last five matches and picked up eight points. However, their defense has looked shaky as they have conceded seven goals in the same period.

Bengaluru FC have picked up just one victory following the sacking of Carles Cuadrat. Their head coach Naushad Moosa has given opportunities to a lot of youngsters, but they are yet to show maturity.

Bengaluru FC has just 19 points from 17 matches in their bag. They cannot afford to drop any points further if they want to qualify for the playoffs.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head

Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC have faced each other seven times in the past. The Islanders have emerged victorious on four occasions while the Blues have won twice. One encounter between the two sides ended in a draw.

Mumbai City FC win: 4

Bengaluru FC win: 2

Draw: 1

Results of last five ISL encounters between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC 1-3 Mumbai City FC (5 January 2021)

Mumbai City FC 2-0 Bengaluru FC (17 January 2020)

Bengaluru FC 2-3 Mumbai City FC (15 December 2019)

Mumbai City FC 1-0 Bengaluru FC (27 January 2019)

Bengaluru FC 1-1 Mumbai City FC (9 December 2018)

Top scorers from the current season

Mumbai City FC - Adam Le Fondre (9)

Bengaluru FC - Cleiton Silva (5), Sunil Chhetri (5)

Clean Sheets from the current season

Mumbai City FC - Amrinder Singh (8)

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (4)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Amrinder Singh - 44 (MCFC), Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 49 (BFC)

Most Passes: Ahmed Jahouh - 933 (MCFC), Erik Paaralu - 691 (BFC)

Most Interceptions: Rowllin Borges - 50 (MCFC), Harmanjot Khabra - 31 (BFC)

Most Tackles: Ahmed Jahouh - 121 (MCFC), Suresh Wangjam - 59 (BFC)

Most Touches: Ahmed Jahouh - 1158 (MCFC), Erik Paartalu - 840 (BFC)

Most Assists: Hugo Boumous - 7 (MCFC), Cleiton Silva - 3 (BFC)

Most Shots: Adam Le Fondre - 32 (MCFC), Sunil Chhetri - 41 (BFC)