Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

Fresh off a crucial victory over East Bengal FC, Mumbai City FC is set to host Bengaluru FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday, February 18.

The Islanders encountered a roadblock following Des Buckingham’s departure in December. His replacement, Petr Kratky, found it challenging to produce results initially, especially with key players departing in the January transfer window.

Nevertheless, after a shock 3-2 defeat to Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City bounced back with a clinical 1-0 win over East Bengal, with new signing Iker Guarrotxena scoring the only goal. A win on Sunday would propel them to fourth spot in the table and bring them level on points with FC Goa.

Ahead of the clash, Kratky expressed his belief that the victory boosted confidence within his team and hopes that Mumbai can carry that momentum forward.

"In the last game, there was a desire to bounce back and there was heart in the performance. We showed that we can play good football and we just have to continue with that and show that it was not just a one-off situation. We need to carry on with that kind of performance in the next game against Bengaluru FC,” he said.

Meanwhile, just when Bengaluru FC thought they were embarking on a typical winning run after defeating Chennaiyin FC, the Blues stumbled to a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC.

They are currently positioned 10th in the table, but a victory could propel them to the final playoff spot. However, Bengaluru have played a game more than their playoff rivals.

"For us, qualifying for playoffs again means we are doing our work. We are working to go to Mumbai and bring the three points home," stated head coach Gerard Zaragoza ahead of their clash against the Islanders.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 16

MCFC wins: 8

BFC wins: 7

Draws: 1

Result in the reverse fixture: Bengaluru FC 0-4 Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Top goalscorers this season

Mumbai City FC: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (6 goals in 11 games)

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri (4 goals in 13 games)

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Phurba Lachenpa (16), Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (49)

Most assists: Lallianzuala Chhangte (3), Sunil Chettri (3)

Most shots per 90: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (2.3), Sunil Chettri (2.5)

Most clearances: Tiri (36), Aleksandar Jovanovic (50)