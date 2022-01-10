Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Days after being held to a stalemate by SC East Bengal, defending champions Mumbai City FC will lock horns with Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday.

Although Mumbai City FC are winless in their last four matches, they still jointly top the points table along with Kerala Blasters FC. Head coach Des Buckingham believes that even though the results haven't gone their way, Mumbai have been playing very well so far.

The Islanders failed to break down the SC East Bengal defense in their last match but came away with a much-needed clean sheet. Prior to the game against the Red & Gold Brigade, the Mumbai club had conceded 10 goals in three games.

Against Bengaluru FC, the reigning champions will also miss the presence of Ahmed Jahouh in the middle of the park after the Moroccan picked up a suspension.

Meanwhile, the Blues are currently ninth in the league. Bengaluru FC struggled in the early days of the season but are currently unbeaten in their last four games. They seem to have regained their stride under head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli and will be hoping to break into the top four.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-To-Head

The two sides have met nine times previously, with Mumbai City FC coming out on top on five occasions. Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, have registered three victories while one match ended in a tie.

The Islanders have won four of the last five ISL meetings between the two teams. Mumbai City FC defeated Bengaluru 3-1 in their last encounter the previous season.

Matches Played: 9

Mumbai City FC wins: 5

Bengaluru FC wins: 3

Draws: 1

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Team News

Mumbai City FC: For the Islanders, Ahmed Jahouh will be missing in action as he picked up his fourth yellow card and stands suspended for this match. Meanwhile, Vikram Singh hasn't yet recovered and is still some way away from getting minutes on the pitch.

Bengaluru FC: Leon Augustine and Sarthak Golui are still out. Jayesh Rane picked up an ankle injury in the last match, so he is also unavailable. Ajay Chhetri was sick for a week so he will also not feature.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Prediction

The Islanders have been experiencing a slump in form but have too much quality to be counted out. But against Bengaluru FC, Des Buckingham's side will miss their star midfielder Ahmed Jahouh.

It is a gap that will be incredibly hard to fill and could swing the game in the favor of Bengaluru FC, who have seen the light of some form very recently.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 1-2 Bengaluru FC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee