Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Who will win today's match?

Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC will lock horns in Match No. 95 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium in Goa on Monday.

Mumbai City FC Preview

Mumbai City FC currently occupy the second position in the ISL table, with 34 points from 16 matches.

The Islanders find themselves under added pressure after ATK Mohun Bagan beat Jamshedpur FC to regain the top spot on Sunday. However, a win or a draw for Mumbai City FC will see them at the summit again.

Under Sergio Lobera, they have scored 25 goals and conceded 11 times this season. Mumbai have one of the best-attacking outfits in the competition and are also resolute in defense.

Mumbai City FC's only two defeats of the season came in their two games against NorthEast United FC. They have 10 wins and four draws to their name.

The frontline of Bipin Singh, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, and Adam le Fondre have wreaked havoc on the opposition time and again. However, Boumous will not be available against Bengaluru FC as he remains suspended.

Mumbai City FC enter this match on the back of a 3-3 draw against FC Goa and will be eager to get back to winning ways.

Bengaluru FC Preview

Bengaluru FC need nothing less than a victory to keep their slim hopes of making it to the playoffs alive (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Bengaluru FC are currently in the seventh spot on the ISL table with 19 points from 17 matches.

After NorthEast United FC's 3-0 win over Odisha FC, the former ISL champions' chances of making it to the semi-finals became even slimmer. A win against Mumbai City FC would take them to the sixth spot.

Bengaluru FC unceremoniously sacked their head coach Carles Cuadrat following three consecutive defeats. But the team has not performed well under their interim coach Naushad Moosa.

Bengaluru FC have won only one game under the former Air India coach, picking up just seven points in their last eight matches.

The skipper is in line to make a 200th appearance for the Blues tomorrow. What a moment! #MCFCBFC #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/l9ZIadKj0b — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) February 14, 2021

The team will take the field without Juanan, Rahul Bheke, and Pratik Chaudhari due to injuries and suspensions. The onus will be on young players like Ajith Kumar and Parag Shrivas to shoulder defensive responsibilities alongside Fran Gonzalez.

Bengaluru FC's encounter against Mumbai City FC will also see their captain Sunil Chhetri making his 200th appearance for the Blues across all competitions. It remains to be seen whether he can score against his former side.

Bengaluru FC enter the contest on the back of a 0-2 loss against ATK Mohun Bagan, which they will be desperate to put behind.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Prediction

Mumbai City FC have a well-settled squad which is lethal in both attack and defense. Bengaluru FC will be without a lot of their key players at the back and have struggled to score goals this season. A comfortable outing for the Islanders will not come as a surprise.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 3-0 Bengaluru FC