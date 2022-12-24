Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

In a display of footballing discipline, Mumbai City FC narrowly edged past Chennaiyin FC 2-1 at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday, December 24. The win takes the Islanders to the top of the ISL 2022-23 league standings with 27 points from 11 games.

The encounter played out as what the popular aphorist calls a "tactical chess match". Chennaiyin FC opted to press Mumbai City out of possession and capitalize on their errors.

Unsurprisingly, they managed to do exactly that. Mourtada Fall lost the ball outside his own box and Chennai capitalized through Petar Sliskovic to pull ahead.

However, minutes later, Mumbai City restored parity through a thunderous volley from Lallianzuala Chhangte. Both sides went into half-time level on terms, but Chennai looked like the better side throughout the first 45.

After the break, Mumbai City turned on the heat and Greg Stewart slammed home from inside the box to cap off a fluid build-up in the 57th minute.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from the tie between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC:

#1 Des Buckingham's Mumbai City FC unfazed by opposition pressure

On Saturday, the Islanders' performances reassured that irrespective of the opposition's approach, Des Buckingham wouldn't meddle with their core footballing ideology.

Despite the relentless pressure from Chennai, the hosts stuck to their guns and continued to build out from the back.

Chennaiyin FC



MCFC - CFC



34' GOAALLLL!!!!! WE TAKE THE LEAD!!! Petar's 1st non-headed goal of #HeroISL! He dispossesses an opponent as Edwin receives the ball, sends it to Duker, who in turn sets up Petar perfectly & the ball is fired into goal. MCFC 0⃣ - 1⃣ CFC

Chennai's first goal was a result of Mourtada Fall faltering while doing the same, but the Islanders trusted themselves to get back into the game.

They passed the ball around when in possession and pressed with intensity without it. Their approach wasn't perfect at all times, but Buckingham was unfazed by the errors.

The head coach is on the way to creating something special with this group of players and tonight was a resounding statement.

#2 Vincy Barretto remains Chennaiyin FC's brightest attacking outlet

Chennaiyin FC showed great discipline, both with and without the ball tonight. But ultimately the gulf in class was just a tad too much to cover. Their primary worry was not the goals they conceded, but the lack of attacking outlets other than Vincy Barretto.

As long as the young winger was on the pitch, Chennai looked like a threat on every break. His mazy runs, his ability to take on defenders, and most importantly, his blistering pace had the Mumbai defenders worrying. Buckingham even had to replace his starting left-back to keep a hold on the 23-year-old.

After he was taken off in the 86th minute, Chennaiyin FC lacked just any kind of attacking edge.

#3 Thomas Brdaric has all the attributes in his arsenal to revive Chennaiyin FC

Despite the defeat, Chennaiyin FC had a lot of positives to take away from their clash against Mumbai City FC.

Thomas Brdaric's team showed great discipline, especially in the first half. The visitors' goal was the result of that tenacious pressing play.

However, they lacked a creative outlet to utilize those possession switches in midfield. That's where Brdaric deserves his plaudits. Even without his talismanic midfielder Abdenasser El Khayati and despite the innumerable injuries that plagued his side, Chennai managed to keep Mumbai on their toes until the final whistle.

The German tactician showed his pedigree in marshaling his troops tonight and Chennai would do well to pin their hopes on Brdaric.

