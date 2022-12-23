Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC:  Prediction, team news, preview, and more for the ISL 2022-23 match

Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC, two former Indian Super League champions, will lock horns in Matchweek 12 at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday, December 24.

It will be a busy Christmas eve for the league leaders as they hope to carry their red-hot form into the second half of the season.

The Islanders currently have 24 points from 10 matches, two ahead of second-placed Hyderabad FC. They are coming on the back of a 0-3 victory against East Bengal away from home. Mumbai are averaging three goals a game and are in blistering form.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin are seventh in the league standings, with 14 points from 10 matches. Although they are five points away from the Top 6 spots, the second half of the season will be a great opportunity for the Marina Machans to climb back into the knockout spots.

Mumbai City had humbled Chennaiyin with a 6-2 win during their first meeting of the season. However, the Marina Machans will be eager to make up for that loss this time around.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Team News

MCFC: The league leaders have no particular injury concerns.

CFC: The Marina Machans will miss the services of Abdenasser El Khayati against Mumbai City FC after he was ruled out with an injury. Kwame Karikari will also miss the tie. Jiteshwor Singh and Anirudh Thapa are fit.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted Lineups

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa; Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai; Apuia, Greg Stewart, Ahmed Jahouh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Bipin Singh.

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder; Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Akash Sangwan; Julius Duker, Edwin Vanspaul; Prasanth K, Sajal Bag, Vincy Barretto, Petar Sliskovic.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Prediction

The loss of Abdenasser El Khayati will pose a massive blow for Chennai. The Dutch midfielder has been their main attacking and creative force.

Mumbai, on the other hand, have all the big guns at their disposal. The likes of Greg Stewart, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, or even Apuia could make a massive difference.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 3-1 Chennaiyin FC

