Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match? 

Mumbai City FC will invite Chennaiyin FC to the Mumbai Football Arena in an early 5:30PM kick off on December 24, Saturday. Although the hosts are clear-cut favourites, Thomas Brdaric's side possess the ability to cause problems for any opposition on their day.

The Islanders have bagged seven victories from ten games this campaign, with five wins on the trot. Not only have they won games, but they have also beaten their opponents convincingly, with their attacking prowess on show. Des Buckingham's side are the top scorers in the league with 30 goals from 10 games and also have the best defensive record, letting in only 10.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, have also been prolific in front of goal. The Marina Machans are the second highest scorers in the season with 20 goals in 10 games.

Although the star midfielder Nasser El Khayati will be forced to stay back in Chennai due to an injury, their front three, consisting of Petar Sliskovic, Prasanth K. and Vincy Barretto, are capable of causing trouble to the hosts.

Mumbai have beaten their forthcoming opponents on eight occasions, including a thumping 6-2 victory earlier their campaign. Chennaiyin FC have been victorious on six occasions, while the two teams have settled for a point thrice since the Indian Super League began.

It will be an interesting match-up as Mumbai are going toe-to-toe with Hyderabad FC for the top spot. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, cannot afford to slip up as they are already five points away from the sixth spot. The visitors will be desperate for a victory.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: ISL 2022-23 match details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season

Date and time: Saturday, November 24, 5:30PM.

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Telecast details

The Indian Super League (ISL) contest between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC will take telecast on the Star Sports network in India from 5:30PM on Saturday.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Streaming details

Live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

