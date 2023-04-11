Mumbai City FC will start their Hero Super Cup campaign against I-League outfit Churchill Brothers at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Tuesday, April 11.

Des Buckingham’s side have had an incredible season and they capped it off by beating Jamshedpur FC to secure a spot in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League. They also broke several records on their way to sealing this season's ISL Shield.

The Islanders endured a heartbreaking defeat on penalties against Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2022-23 semi-finals. However, their consistency and ruthlessness have blown away their opponents for large parts of the season.

The Hero Super Cup will now provide an opportunity for Buckingham to rotate his side and provide opportunities for the youngsters.

Meanwhile, Churchill Brothers will enter this contest on the back of a resounding 6-0 victory against Real Kashmir FC in the Hero Super Cup qualifiers. They are unbeaten in their last three games and will look to carry that momentum to the Super Cup.

The Red Machines are certainly an entertaining side to watch, with only the top two teams in the I-League scoring more than them this season. However, their inconsistency has let them down on multiple occasions and, as a result, they had to settle for a sixth-place finish in the I-League.

Mumbai City FC vs Churchill Brothers: Team News

Mumbai City have named an all-Indian squad for the Hero Super Cup. This will certainly provide an opportunity for the young players to rise to the occasion and grab the headlines.

Churchill Brothers, meanwhile, have a potent team that is capable of springing a surprise. Head coach Mateus Costa is expected to name his strongest lineup against the ISL Shield winners.

Mumbai City FC vs Churchill Brothers: Predicted lineup

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Sanjeev Stalin, Apuia Ralte, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, and Ayush Chhikara.

Churchill Brothers FC: Nora Fernandes, Joseph Clement, Zacharie Mbenda, Lamgoulen Gou Hangshing, Lalremruata HP, Kingslee Fernandes, Richard Costa, Anil Goankar, Anusumana Kromah, Martin Chaves, Sardor Jahonov.

Mumbai City FC vs Churchill Brothers: Prediction

Mumbai City are unquestionably the favorites to win the tie. However, this could prove to be a challenging game considering their all-Indian squad and lack of foreign experience.

Churchill Brothers, meanwhile, have an opportunity to showcase their talent on the big stage and their attack has the potential to pose problems for the Islanders. However, Des Buckingham’s side have several players that are in good form and have the ability to make a difference.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 2-1 Churchill Brothers.

