Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 Match 55

After a hiatus lasting over a month, Mumbai City FC are set to return to the Mumbai Football Arena as they prepare to host East Bengal FC on Saturday.

The Islanders faced a challenging phase in the AFC Champions League, losing all their games and conceding a total of 16 goals. Adding to their struggles, head coach Des Buckingham departed last month, leaving a significant void to be filled.

But despite their Champions League setbacks, Mumbai City have begun their ISL title defense impressively, remaining unbeaten in the league. With four wins in seven games, the Islanders are currently placed fourth in the table, with 15 points to their name.

Taking charge in the midst of these challenges, new head coach Petr Kratky led his team to a goalless draw against league leaders FC Goa in his first game. As they approach three more games before the break, Kratky will be eager to witness improvements from the attacking unit.

"I’m excited to see the fans in the stadium. It’s been busy for me meeting the players and the staff but I’m excited for Saturday,” Kratky said in the pre-match press conference. "I was very impressed with our team. They set very high standards of attitude and behavior on the pitch. I expect them to show that every game."

Meanwhile, East Bengal FC have started the season in an inconsistent fashion, and currently occupy the eighth position in the table. A win against Mumbai, though, could place them into the playoff spots for the time being.

Carles Cuadrat’s squad displayed an exhilarating attacking performance in their 5-0 win against NorthEast United. However, the assurances fell short, as they only managed a goalless draw against Punjab FC in their most recent outing.

Addressing the media before the upcoming match, Cuadrat expressed his desire for his team to secure all three points, as they look to solidify their position in the top-six.

"Every match plan that we have been preparing until now is to try to get the three points. In the ISL, it’s a competition in which you have to make a minimum of victories to reach the playoffs," he said. “The plan is to go for three points because we only had about two victories in eight games. So, we definitely need to have more victories."

Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 6

MCFC wins: 4

EBFC wins: 1

Draws: 1

Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC: Top goalscorers this season

Mumbai City FC: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (6)

East Bengal FC: Cleiton Silva (5)

Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Phurba Lachenpa (9), Prabhsukhan Gill (16)

Most shots per 90: Nasser El Khayati (3.4 - MCFC), Cleiton Silva (2.7 - EBFC)

Most chances created: Greg Stewart (15), Naorem Mahesh Singh (14)

Most clearences: Mehtab Singh (19), Jose Pardo (20)