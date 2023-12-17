Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC result yesterday: Who won match 55 of ISL 2023-24?

Mumbai City FC drew East Bengal FC 0-0 in their eighth game of the ISL 2023-24 season at Mumbai on Saturday, December 16. It was East Bengal's ninth game of the season.

It was a game between the fourth-placed Islanders and the eight-placed Red and Gold Brigade. Both teams came into the game having drawn their previous game nil-nil.

A win would've kept Mumbai City FC in fourth place but would've reduced the margin of deficit to just one point to third-placed Mohun Bagan Super Giants. Meanwhile, a win for Carles Cuadrat's side would've taken them to sixth in the points table.

The match started with both teams testing each other in the defensive third. The hosts had the better of chances in the first few minutes but failed to utilize them. The visitors also weren't shy from testing out the hosts' defense.

The game then turned into a feisty battle with tackles flowing left right and centre. Cleiton Silva was booked in the 11th minute. Tiri was lucky to see just a yellow card for a headbutt on Silva in the 12th minute. Any different day, and it could have been a red card for Tiri.

Both sides missed some half chances while players kept getting into the referee's book. Shouvik was booked in the 17th minute while Jayesh Rane was booked in the 29th minute. Van Nieff was booked in the 43rd minute making it the fifth yellow card of the game in the first half. It was the second most yellow cards shown in a game this season.

The scoreboard at halftime read 0-0. Both sides went into the lemon break with a lot to work on.

East Bengal replaced Vishnu with Nandhakumar at halftime with the motive of securing a victory against Mumbai City FC. The Red and Gold brigade started the second half on a better note, as they created better chances.

The intense tenacity of the game kept going in the second half as both sides made sure they didn't give each other an inch of space.

Parbhsukhan Singh Gill made some fantastic saves while Hijazi Maher made some great clearances. Cleiton Silva made some attempts at goal while Mumbai City FC had their fair share of chances too but failed to capitalize on them.

The game ended goalless with both sides sharing a point each. East Bengal and Mumbai City FC both have two points from their last two games with a similar scoreline.

Mumbai City FC will be unhappy with the result

Bipin had a poor game on Saturday (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

The Islanders will be unhappy with the result on Saturday. They failed to create clear-cut openings today against East Bengal and they suffered due to that. Carles Cuadrat's game plan took them by surprise as they were forced to play a different game compared to their previous games.

Mumbai City FC will think hard and long as to why they haven't been able to score in their past two games in the ISL. They will face a formidable opponent in Mohun Bagan in their next game on Wednesday, December 20.

East Bengal should be happy with one point

Borja failed to create ample chances for his side (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

East Bengal should be happy with one point today as they faced the former league shield winners on Saturday.

The Red and Gold Brigade had a decent start to the season under Carles Cuadrat managing four points from their first two games. After that, they lost three games by the same scoreline. They drew against Chennaiyin FC and Punjab FC while sandwiching a win against NorthEast United FC in between.

The draw against Mumbai City FC will mean a lot for Carles Cuadrat's side as they are in a rebuilding phase. The Red and Gold faithful will hope their team ends the year 2023 on a high against Odisha FC in their next match. With the draw, Carles Cuadrat's side moved into seventh on the points table.