Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: 3 player battles to look forward in the ISL 2022-23 match

League leaders Mumbai City FC, in the hope of continuing their unbeaten run, clash against FC Goa in the first match of matchweek nine of the Indian Super League (ISL) 22-23 on Thursday, December 1, at the Mumbai Football Arena.

In eight games, the Islanders have five victories, three ties, and their most recent victory was a 3-1 victory away at NorthEast United FC. In front of their home crowd, they'll try to continue their winning streak.

In the meantime, FC Goa unexpectedly lost to Bengaluru FC 2-0 in front of their home supporters. The Gaurs are currently ranked sixth on the points standings, with a topsy-turvy streak. They have won four games and lost the other three so far but will intend to perform at their peak and stun Mumbai.

On that note, let's look at three player battles that could decide the encounter:

#1 Bipin Singh vs Seriton Fernandes

The left winger has started the season in blistering form, scoring four goals and recording two assists so far. Bipin Singh has always been a tricky customer down the flanks but this year, under Des Buckingham, the 27-year-old has even added goals to his game.

Bipin will come against Seriton Fernandes, who will be defending FC Goa's right flank. The full-back will need to pinback his opposite winger and not let him operate in the desired space.

#2 Greg Stewart vs Edu Bedia

Greg Stewart has been the driving force in Mumbai City's attacking line. Compared to his Jamshedpur days, the Scotsman is playing a much deeper role. He has already scored two goals and more importantly recorded five assists.

Meanwhile, Edu Bedia, who will be marshaling the Goan midfield, is a known entity in the ISL. He has been known to control the tempo of the game along with breaking down the play of the opposition team.

#3 Rostyn Griffiths vs Noah Sadaoui

Rostyn Griffiths has been a rock at the back for Mumbai and his consistency has been Mourtada Fall warm the benches so far. The Australian international is not just solid going into challenges but also plays a huge part in Mumbai's build-up play. But on Thursday, he'll have the duty to negate Noah Sadaoui's mazy runs.

The Moroccan international is an explosive forward, who has been breaking ankles of defenders for fun so far. However, Noah is yet to provide a consistent finish at the end of his runs. Once, he cracks that, FC Goa will have a potent attacking outlet.

