Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021-22 match

Mumbai City FC will face FC Goa in their season opener in the eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday. The fixture will kick off at 7.30 pm IST at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

Mumbai City FC topped the table last season, beating contenders ATK Mohun Bagan on two occasions to bag the League Winner's Shield and the ISL Trophy. FC Goa, on the other hand, qualified for the play-offs and were sent home packing by the eventual champions after a two-legged tie.

This season FC Goa are a much more seasoned side given their participation in the Durand Cup, which they won. For Mumbai City FC, the appointment of head coach Des Buckingham meant a few changes here and there. The Islanders have not had any competitive outings this season before this fixture.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ISL 2021-22 fixture.

#3 Edu Bedia

Edu Bedia (L) in action against Sunil Chhetri in ISL 2020-21 (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Edu Bedia is a leader for FC Goa in the center of midfield. From dropping deep between the two central defenders to aiding the build-up process for FC Goa, Bedia can do it all.

He has the ability to find teammates in spaces upfront and deliver line-breaking passes directly to the final third. Another weapon in Bedia's arsenal is his ability to cover ground. He never stops running and is always available to assist his colleagues.

All his capabilities make him a crucial player in this fixture and a good pick as a captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#2 Igor Angulo

Igor Angulo (C) in action for FC Goa in ISL 2020-21 (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Reigning Golden Boot winner Igor Angulo is surely a poacher for goals. Angulo scored 14 goals in 21 games last season on his debut but was unfortunately not part of FC Goa's international campaign, namely the AFC Champions League.

This time he will be seen turning up for Mumbai City FC and will lead them in place of the departed Adam le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche. Going against his former employers, Angulo is surely intending to make them sweat with his tricks.

#1 Jorge Ortiz

Jorge Ortiz in action against Jamshedpur FC in ISL 2020-21 season (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Having established himself as one of the key personnel in the FC Goa line-up, Jorge Ortiz, who usually plies his trade as a winger, can also be seen as an attacking midfielder or a forward.

Joe Ortiz has scored six goals in 21 games for FC Goa and is the highest shot taker for his side. His performance for FC Goa against Mumbai City FC will be one to watch and he can surely be picked as captain or vice-captain in your Deam11 side.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee