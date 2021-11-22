ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Mumbai City FC will start their Indian Super League campaign against FC Goa in the eighth edition of the competition. The two sides will kickstart their season at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

The first leg of the league will be played at closed doors in three venues across the state of Goa. A decision regarding the second round of fixtures in the league is yet to be concluded by the authorities.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head

Mumbai City FC and FC Goa have come up against each other on 18 previous occasions in the Indian Super League. Mumbai City FC secured victory on 6 occasions while FC Goa has done so on 7 occasions. The spoils were shared by both teams on 5 occasions.

Mumbai City FC secured a 1-0 victory in the first encounter the two sides met. Redeem Tlang was sent off in the 40th minute for FC Goa after a rash tackle, leaving the Gaurs with 10 men to see off the rest of the match. The second encounter between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa saw the sides settle for a 3-3 draw.

Both sides faced each other in the play-offs. Unable to secure victory in both legs, Mumbai City FC and FC Goa took the game to a shoot-out in which the former emerged as the winner.

Matches played: 18

Mumbai City FC wins: 6

FC Goa wins: 7

Draws: 5

Top goalscorers in the previous Indian Super League season

Mumbai City FC: Adam le Fondre (11), Mourtada Fall (8), Bipin Singh (6)

FC Goa: Igor Angulo (14), Jorge Mendoza (6), Ishan Pandita (4)

Clean Sheets from the previous Indian Super League season

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh ( 10 clean sheets in 23 matches)

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem ( 2 clean sheets in 9 matches), Naveen Kumar ( 1 clean sheet in 4 matches), Mohammad Nawaz ( 1 clean sheet in 10 matches)

FC Goa's Redeem Tlang seeing red against Mumbai City FC

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous Indian Super League season

Most saves: Amrinder Singh (Mumbai City FC - 61), Mohammed Nawaz (FC Goa - 19), Dheeraj Singh (FC Goa - 16), Naveen Kumar (FC Goa - 6)

Most Passes: Ahmed Jahouh ( Mumbai City FC- 1490), Edu Bedia (FC Goa- 1496)

Most Interceptions: Rowllin Borges ( Mumbai City FC - 57), Saviour Gama (FC Goa- 37)

Most Tackles: Ahmed Jahouh (Mumbai City FC- 173), Saviour Gama (FC Goa- 101)

Most Touches: Ahmed Jahouh (Mumbai City FC- 1827), Edu Bedia (FC Goa- 1747)

Most Assists: Hugo Boumous (Mumbai City FC- 7), Alberto Noguera (FC Goa- 8)

Edited by Diptanil Roy