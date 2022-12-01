Relentless Mumbai City FC, powered by a clinical brace from Jorge Pereyra Diaz, clocked a 4-1 victory over FC Goa at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday, December 1.

Right from the start of the season, Mumbai have established themselves as a ferocious attacking side. Coming into the game, they had already scored 23 goals in eight matches, a league record.

The Gaurs, on the other hand, were failing to find any consistency in their opening games.

On Thursday, however, Carlos Pena's team started the first half with great intensity as they carved out a few early opportunities. But failing to convert those chances cost them almost immediately.

In the 16th minute itself, Mumbai City broke the deadlock through Jorge Pereyra Diaz. Loose play in the middle of the park cost the Guars as Greg Stewart played the Argentine forward through. Diaz nutmegged an opposition defender before curling the ball into the far post past the keeper.

FC Goa were already chasing the game and Pena needed his side to react. But they didn't need to push long and hard to get back into the tie. A goalkeeping blunder from Phurba Lachenpa in the 22nd minute led to an equalizer for the Gaurs.

Iker Guarrotxena unleashed a long-range effort, which was straight at the keeper, but the young custodian failed to gather the ball and it deflected into his own net.

Minutes later, there was a moment of madness from the Mumbai City defense yet again as Mehtab Singh failed to judge the flight of a long ball with Alvaro Vazquez completely through on goal. But the Spaniard's poor form in front of goal continued as he failed to convert the opportunity.

Both goals were the result of defensive lapses to some extent, and Mumbai City had their second of the night come in similar fashion. In the 42nd minute, the Islanders caught FC Goa on the break and Apuia Ralte played a through ball to release Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Aibanbha Dohling was expected to make an interception but he slipped and the ball fell kindly for Chhangte. The 25-year-old did well to beat his markers before firing it into the top left corner.

FC Goa's dream of going into the half-time break level on terms was wiped off as the Islanders looked to take charge.

Mumbai City FC show great discipline in the second half to shut out FC Goa

After the break, what the Mumbai Football Arena experienced was more of the home side's blistering attacks.

Des Buckingham, in an attempt to control the midfield, brought on Alberto Noguera in place of Ahmed Jahouh. But FC Goa were unable to break the cycle of self-punishment and ended up gifting another goal to the Islanders.

The visitors lost the ball in their own half and Greg Stewart latched on to it before playing Lallianzuala Chhangte through. The young winger kept himself calm and set up Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who didn't need a second invitation to make the scoreline 3-1.

Six minutes later, in the 55th minute, Mumbai extended their lead by another goal as Alberto Noguera's curling effort thumped into the first post past a diving Dheeraj Singh.

The Gaurs were left dejected and although Pena tried to reinject some fresh legs into the game, they never came too close to threatening Mumbai City FC's lead.

At the hour mark, frustration started growing for FC Goa as Edu Bedia was shown his first yellow card of the night for his clumsy challenge on an opposition player. After 19 minutes, the Spaniard was shown his second yellow card for his visible demonstration against the referee.

Down to 10 men, Goa didn't have enough firepower left in their arsenal to trouble the Mumbai defense. Buckingham and his team, comfortably sitting at the top of the table, now go into a two-week break before their next game.

Meanwhile, for FC Goa, the warning bells are slowly starting to ring as they are in sixth spot with 12 points from eight games.

