Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: MCFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - December 1, 2022

Table-toppers Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will lock horns with FC Goa (FCG) in the first match of Matchweek 9 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 22/23 on Thursday, December 1, at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The Islanders have been in terrific form this season and are the only team to remain unbeaten. They have five wins and three draws in eight matches, with a 3-1 win away at NorthEast United FC being their latest. They'll look to extend that unbeaten run in front of their home fans.

Meanwhile, FC Goa suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat to Bengaluru FC in front of their home fans. Placed fifth on the points table, it has been a topsy-turvy run of form for Goa, who have four wins and three defeats in seven matches. They'll look to return to their best and stun Mumbai away from home.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, and Bhaskar Roy.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawade, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Sanjeev Stalin, and Gursimrat-Singh.

Midfielders: Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Rowllin Borges, Gurkirat Singh, and Mohammed Asif.

Forwards: Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, and Ayush Chhikara.

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Hrithik Tiwari.

Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, Sanson Pereira, Marc Valiente-Hernandez, Saviour Gama, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali-I, Leander D'Cunha, Lesly Rebello, and Aibanbha Dohling.

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, Iker Guarrotxena, Redeem Tlang, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Lalremruata Hmar-Pialtu, Phrangki Buam, Makan Chote, Brison Deuben Fernandes, and Ayush Chhetri.

Forwards: Alvaro Vazquez Garcia, Princeton Rebello, Devendra Murgaonkar, and Muhammed Nemil Valiyattil.

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Lalengmawia Ralte, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jorge Diaz, and Bipin Singh.

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Marc Valiente, Aibanbha Dohling, Ayush Chhetri, Edu Bedia, Redeem Tlang, Brandon Fernandes, Iker Guarrotxena, and Noah Sadaoui.

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa

Date: December 1, 2022

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Mumbai City FC definitely have the advantage over FC Goa and look favorites on paper. Both my suggestions have six MCFC players and five from FC Goa as a result. Given the attacking quality both sides possess, we can expect a goal-filled game.

Bipin Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Aibanbha Dohling, Greg Stewart, and Noah Sadaoui are all players I feel are essentials on this side. In the form in which Greg Stewart and Bipin Singh are in this season, they're also among the best captaincy picks.

Iker Guarrotxena, Jorge Diaz and Lallianzuala Chhangte could be solid attacking differentials, with Rostyn Griffiths and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy impressing in defense.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dheeraj Singh, Aibanbha Dohling, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, and Noah Sadaoui.

Captain: Greg Stewart. Vice-captain: Edu Bedia.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phurba Lachenpa, Rostyn Griffiths, Aibanbha Dohling, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Bipin Singh, Edu Bedia, Ahmed Jahouh, Iker Guarrotxena, Brandon Fernandes, Greg Stewart, and Noah Sadaoui.

Captain: Bipin Singh. Vice-captain: Noah Sadaoui.

