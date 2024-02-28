Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa preview, predicted lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 clash

Mumbai City FC and FC Goa, two teams vying for the Indian Super League (ISL) Shield, are set to clash at the Mumbai Football Arena on Wednesday, February 28.

The two teams enter the match in contrasting forms. The Islanders have been on a terrific run since the beginning of the year, securing three consecutive victories that propelled them to the second spot in the standings,

They currently trail leaders Odisha FC by just one point with a game in hand. Additionally, Mumbai City have kept three clean sheets in those games, marking a significant improvement from the consistent defensive errors they made in the first half of the season.

Head coach Petr Kratky will look to maintain the momentum, but he acknowledged the challenge that the Gaurs will pose in Mumbai.

"We feel very good about that (the consecutive wins) - very important wins (for us). We need to keep going, keep repeating this, and be highly consistent and focused. FC Goa are a quality team. We need to be aware of this. They will be prepared to make changes, and we need to be ready for that." Kratky said.

Meanwhile, Manolo Marquez’s FC Goa, who enjoyed a 12-game unbeaten streak, head into the clash following three consecutive defeats. The recent results have caused them to drop to fifth place in the standings, but only four points separate them from league leaders Odisha FC.

Consequently, securing a victory becomes crucial, and Marquez will be hopeful that his team’s defensive performances can improve, given they have conceded seven goals in their last three games.

"When you are losing three matches in a row, we need to show character. We need to show mentalities more than speak about football in this. Of course, Mumbai City FC are a fantastic team, but my feeling at this moment is that we are playing against FC Goa more than against the opponent," Marquez explained in the pre-match press conference.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Wednesday, February 28 from 7.30 pm.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Predicted lineups

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Thaer Krouma, Tiri Akash Mishra, Apuia, Alberto Noguera, Jayesh Rane, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Iker Guarrotxena, Bipin Singh.

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee, Jay Gupta, Carl McHugh, Rowllin Borges, Mohammad Yasir, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui, Carlos Martinez.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Prediction

Mumbai City FC will start as favorites given their form and resolute defensive performances. Both teams prefer to dominate possession and operate through the midfield, making it intriguing to see who will control that area of the pitch.

Given their recent defensive struggles, FC Goa might choose to adopt a deeper defensive line and exploit Mumbai on the counter-attack with the pace of Noah Sadaoui, Mohammad Yasir, and Udanta Singh.

However, Mumbai’s attackers, who have been clinical in recent weeks, could prove too strong for the FC Goa defense.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 2-1 FC Goa