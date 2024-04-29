Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa preview, predicted lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 semi-final clash 

After staging a remarkable comeback in the first leg against FC Goa, Mumbai City FC will aim to carry forward that momentum into the second leg of the semi-finals at the Mumbai Football Arena on Monday, April 29.

FC Goa certainly dominated the proceedings in the first leg, as they looked dangerous on the breakaway. Boris Singh opened the scoring in the first half, followed by Brandon Fernandes’ spectacular goal in the second period, which granted them a sense of comfort.

However, this comfort proved to be Goa’s undoing, as Mumbai City capitalized on their opponent’s lapse in concentration to halve the deficit in the 90th minute through Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Vikram Pratap Singh equalized in the second minute of stoppage time, before Chhangte added another in the dying moments of the game, stunning the Gaurs’ supporters in attendance.

But despite holding the lead, Mumbai City’s head coach Petr Kratky views the upcoming game as a fresh start. He told reporters:

"We know it will be a difficult game. FC Goa is a quality team, we know that. We have to respect that, but for me what happened the last game doesn’t matter. For me it’s who wins this game goes through, so that’s the main message for the boys. It’s like starting 0-0 and we have to go for a win. We have to go and play our football and make sure to look after their strengths and use our power to play our football and score goals."

Meanwhile, FC Goa have a huge task ahead of them, particularly considering the blow to their morale following the nature of their defeat.

They appeared visibly shaken after the first leg, but head coach Manolo Marquez is confident that his team is prepared to bounce back and show their potential in Mumbai. He said:

"The mood was still bad after the game. A lot of players couldn’t sleep. Even the staff, obviously. Normal situation. But when we are now, two days later, three days later, when the game is on Monday, we will be ready. We will be ready to play. And I know that we will try to win, to turn the situation around and we show that we can do it."

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Telecast details

The ISL semi-final clash between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Monday, April 29, from 7.30 pm IST.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Predicted lineups

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Tiri, Valpuia, Apuia, Yoell Van Nieff, Alberto Noguera, Vikram Pratap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee, Jay Gupta, Rowllin Borges, Carl McHugh, Boris Singh, Noah Sadaoui, Brandon Fernandes, and Carlos Martinez.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Prediction

FC Goa certainly performed well in the first leg, effectively restricting Mumbai City’s dangerous attack until the 90th minute. Marquez will draw upon several positives from that performance but will hope that his side can silence the Mumbai Football Arena with an early goal.

In contrast, Mumbai City has been strong in front of their supporters and enter this game as the favorite. This promises to be an exciting clash, but with the backing of their supporters and a narrow lead, the Islanders are expected to book their place in the finals.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 2-1 FC Goa.