Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: What happened during the last meeting in ISL 2023-24?

Mumbai City FC will lock horns with FC Goa in the second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semifinal on Monday (April 29) at the Mumbai Football Arena.

In the regular season, the Gaurs finished third in the standings with a 13-6-3 record and 45 points. Meanwhile, Mumbai came second, boasting a record of 14-5-3 record and 47 points.

On that note, let's see what action transpired in the first leg of the semi-final round between both teams on April 24.

Boris Singh opened the account for FC Goa in the 16th minute through an accurate pass by midfielder Mohammed Yasir. The rest of the first half witnessed Goa displaying brilliance with their neat backline while also showing flashes of teamwork. The incessant pressure resulted in the Gaurs going 2-0 in the 56th minute, as Brandon Fernandes deposited the ball into the net.

Thereafter, the Islanders surprised everyone with their goal-scoring appetite in the dying minutes of the game.

Lallianzuala Chhangte scored a goal in the 90th minute, as Jayesh Rane provided a slick pass. A minute later, Vikram Partap Singh found the back of the net.

A few minutes later (90+6'), Chhangte did the unthinkable to secure the third and final goal of the game, helping Mumbai win 3-2. The Islanders maintained 61% possession, which certainly paved the way for their win.

FC Goa haven't won against Mumbai City FC since 2019. It will be interesting to see if they can overcome the 3-2 aggregate and reach the final.

ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Head-to-Head Stats

FC Goa and Mumbai City FC have faced each other on 25 occasions in ISL history. While Mumbai have 11 victories, FC Goa have seven.

In the last season, Mumbai secured a 4-1 and a 5-3 victory over Goa. However, both teams have played a high level of football this season, as the first two games ended in draws while Mumbai prevailed 3-2 in the semi-final first leg.